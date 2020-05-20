With so many professionals switching to work-at-home lifestyles, the release of Jabra’s Evolve2 65 office headset couldn’t have been timed any better. It has every feature you’ll need, including outstanding audio quality on both ends of the call.

Memory-foam ear cups mold to your head so they can be worn comfortably for hours. The headset has a 40mm speaker for each ear, offering hi-fi-quality audio, plus three powerful microphones. Passive noise cancellation blocks extraneous noise.

With the free Jabra Direct Software companion app, it’s easy to personalize music and calls, and keep your headset registered for updates. Bluetooth pairing is easy, and the headset is certified for Microsoft Teams. The battery lasts up to 37 hours per charge. If that’s not enough, your meetings are way too long.

I didn’t have any work conference calls to test it on but I used it to make a standard call and the first thing I was asked was: “Did you get a new phone?”

A really cool feature is the Busylight — a red light built into both sides of the headset that warns anyone near you that you’re on a call.

A stereo model is $249, mono is $239. A charging stand can be added for $50 more. You’ll also have to specify USB-A or USB-C for connectivity. (jabra.com)