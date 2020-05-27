Delivering the most powerful sound I've seen from a portable wireless speaker, Ultimate Ears Hyperboom will ensure your fun in the sun has the perfect soundtrack.

With booming bass, the party-happy speaker has a wide dynamic range to bring music to all ends of your party. During my testing, trust me that my neighbors heard Jimmy Buffett playing loud and clear several houses away.

Yes, it's big with a 14.33-by-7.5-by-7.5-inches size, but a carrying handle makes the 13-pound speaker portable. The USB rechargeable 24-hour battery charges in 2.6 hours and the Hyperboom has adaptive EQ so it reads the environment and automatically adjusts the sound to fill any space.

With the latest Bluetooth, it can store and remember up to eight paired devices so playlists can come from many sources. A splash-proof IPX4 lets it sit poolside and the BOOM app lets you customize the sound and more.

A top sided one-touch control button changes the music, controls the volume and accesses music services. Covered ports include a USB charge out, optical input, aux input and power. (ultimateears.com, $400)

Gregg Ellman, Tribune News Service