Marcus Fuller's potential 2022-23 college basketball team of Minnesota natives who left the state to star around the country.

Starting five:

Michael Jones, Stanford

The 6-5 Woodbury product will be the first transfer to play for Stanford since 2009. Jones helped to lead Davidson to the Atlantic 10 title and NCAA tournament last season.

Gabe Kalscheur, Iowa State

The former Gophers and DeLaSalle guard scored 22 points against ex-rival Wisconsin to lead the Cyclones to the Sweet 16 in T.J. Otzelberger's first season.

Kerwin Walton, Texas Tech

After playing in the national title game last season, the former Hopkins standout decided to enter the transfer portal and landed in Lubbock with a chance to earn more minutes.

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

He's the leading returning scorer for Wisconsin, and his success has led to more players from Lakeville North picking the Badgers. He's their new leader after Johnny Davis left for the NBA.

Race Thompson, Indiana

Son of Gophers football great Darrell Thompson and former Armstrong player returned to the Hoosiers for a sixth season to contend for a Big Ten title with frontcourt mate Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The next five

Tre Holloman, Michigan State (Cretin-Derham Hall)

Riley Miller, St. Thomas (Benilde-St. Margaret's)

Francis Nwaokorie, San Diego (Champlin Park)

Dain Dainja, Illinois (Park Center)

Steven Crowl, Wisconsin (Eastview)

Others: Blaise Beauchamp, Evansville (Hopkins); Ben Carlson, Utah (East Ridge); Jarius Cook, Jacksonville (Park Center); Sy Chatman, Buffalo (Cretin-Derham Hall); Cam Heide, Purdue (Wayzata); Eli King, Iowa State (Caledonia); J'Vonne Hadley, Colorado (Cretin-Derham Hall); Nate Heise, Northern Iowa (Lake City); Jacob Hutson, Illinois-Chicago (Edina); Tyree Ihenacho (Prior Lake), James Madison; D.J. Jefferson, Tennessee (Minnesota Prep Academy); Robert Jones, Iowa State (Prior Lake); Ryan Larson, Charleston (Cretin-Derham Hall); Gabe Madsen, Utah (Rochester Mayo); Andrew Morgan, North Dakota State (Waseca); Lu'Cye Patterson, Charlotte (Minnesota Prep Academy); Cameron Steele, Abilene Christian (Minnetonka); Josiah Strong, Colorado State (Champlin Park); Mitchell Sueker, North Dakota (Marshall); Demarion Watson, Iowa State (Totino-Grace); Will Tschetter (Stewartville), Michigan.