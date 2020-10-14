A controversial Nordic heritage religion that’s been identified as a white supremacist group may find out tonight whether it has a future in tiny Murdock, Minn.

The Murdock City Council has scheduled a meeting to decide whether to grant a permit to the Asatru Folk Assembly (AFA), which bought an abandoned Lutheran church and hopes to turn it into a Midwest regional hub in the Swift County town of 275 residents some 115 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.

Demonstrators from a social justice group plan to be on hand to make their views known to the council. Beyond the question of white supremacist dogma, protesters said, there are good reasons to oppose the creation of a hub that could draw crowds from hundreds or even thousands of miles away.

“Murdock does not have a police department. We are patrolled by a tiny, understaffed sheriff’s department,” said Victoria Guillemard, a Murdock resident and an organizer of the Murdock Area Alliance Against Hate, a group formed after the AFA’s plans to locate in town became known. “We don’t have a hotel or a motel. We don’t have the infrastructure [to host large groups].”

But most importantly, she said, “We don’t want white supremacy taking over our tiny town.” Members of the alliance plan to attend the council meeting and express their opposition to granting the church a conditional use permit for the building.

The AFA is among a growing number of groups that seek to practice a pre-Christian, European spirituality. The AFA is unabashedly pro-white, and would discourage members of other races from joining the group, said Allen Turnage, a Florida lawyer who bought the church on behalf of the AFA and serves on the church’s national board of directors.

“We in Asatru support strong, healthy white family relationships,” according to the AFA’s statement of ethics. “We want our children to grow up to be mothers and fathers to white children of their own.

“We believe that those activities and behaviors supportive of the white family should be encouraged while those activities and behaviors destructive of the white family are to be discouraged.”

There can be a danger in such groups, said Lisa Waldner, a sociology professor at the University of St. Thomas who has studied white supremacy for more than 20 years.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having an interest in one’s ancestry or participating in ethnic celebrations,” she said, citing the Sons of Norway as an example. “It can be a healthy form of self-identity.” The problem, she said, comes when groups become exclusionary and believe that their identity is superior to others.

“It sounds a lot less offensive to say, ‘I don’t hate minorities. I love my race! What’s wrong with that?’ ” Waldner said. “Well, it’s about thinking minorities are inferior, and to create separate social spaces where minorities are not welcome.”