A memorial service has been scheduled for Jahmari Rice, the 15-year-old sophomore who was fatally shot last week outside his school in Richfield.

The celebration of Rice's life is scheduled for Wednesday and is being hosted by Hope Presbyterian Church at 7132 S. Portland Av. in Richfield.

"Join us as we celebrate Jahmari's life," the invitation distributed on behalf of the teenager's family reads. The announcement includes a full-length photo of Rice in his Richfield High School football uniform, where he played for two seasons before transferring to South Education Center one day before he was shot.

Services are scheduled for 1 p.m., preceded by a viewing 90 minutes earlier. A livestream of the gathering is being planned, said Jasmine Hollins, an aunt who helped raise Rice along with other family members.

"We are honored that we can be here to serve the family," said David Lenz, Hope Church's lead pastor.

Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, and Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, both of Minneapolis, each were charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the gunfire that killed Rice and critically wounded a 17-year-old student. A 19-year-old student suffered minor injuries, but he was not directly hit by gunfire. The surviving students have not been identified.

Solis remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail. He's due in court Monday afternoon. Valdez-Alvarez is jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The two defendants and the three people wounded attended South Education Center, an alternative school serving numerous cities, at the time of the shooting.

Still uncertain is whether Jahmari Rice's father will be granted a furlough from the Hennepin County workhouse and be allowed to attend his son's funeral. Cortez Rice is currently incarcerated for violating terms of his probation from an illegal weapons conviction.

Defense attorney Jordan Kushner filed a motion requesting a furlough from Judge William Leary III. Last week, Leary dismissed charges in another case against Cortez Rice in connection with accusations of trying to intimidate a Hennepin County District judge last fall while she was presiding over the manslaughter case against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter.

Kushner is asking the court to release his client from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Friday.

"It is requested that Mr. Rice be released the evening before services begin and be able to return the morning after completion in order to have sufficient time to support his family during this excruciating time," Kushner wrote in his motion.

The County Attorney's Office said last week that it "is in agreement to allow Mr. Rice out of custody to attend his son's funeral services."

Hollins, Cortez Rice's sister, said, "It would be nice to have him at the service. He's upset about it. He wanted to go pick out his son's suit that we bought yesterday."