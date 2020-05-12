Leaders of the Tawfiq Islamic Center damaged by an electrical fire say they may have to completely rebuild.

The north Minneapolis mosque’s front entrance sustained extensive damage in a Sunday night fire, which authorities have ruled accidental. Other parts of the building at 2900 N. Lyndale Av. sustained water damage, according to a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to rebuild.

“Given the old age of the building, the damage to its structure can be total and may require the complete rebuilding of the center from the scratch,” part of the fundraising effort reads.

As of Tuesday afternoon, donors had given more than $13,000. The campaign seeks $200,000.

A neighbor spotted flames coming from the mosque just before midnight Sunday. Crews arrived within 3 minutes of the call and found the fire in the entryway. Flames had also broken through a first-floor window, according a Minneapolis Fire Department incident report.

The fire was put out in about 10 minutes. The report indicated that electrical wiring inside a wall overheated, sparking the blaze. Damage was estimated at $30,500, the report said.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The mosque did not have a sprinkler system, the report said.

The center, which on its website claims to be the first and the largest Oromo Muslim Mosque and Community Center in North America, opened in 2004. Tawfiq also has a south Minneapolis campus at 2400 S. Minnehaha Av.