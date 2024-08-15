State Fair

Full schedule for Star Tribune’s stage at Minnesota State Fair

The Star Tribune’s booth will feature a wide variety of entertainment, from reporter talks to trivia and even Duck, Duck, Gray Duck competitions.

By Anna Colletto

Star Tribune

August 15, 2024 at 8:56PM
Star Tribune CEO and Publisher Steve Grove (right) and Kyndell Harkness, the head of culture and community at the newspaper, appear at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune)

The Star Tribune is thrilled to welcome fairgoers to its Minnesota State Fair booth again this year. We’ll have conversations with reporters, live music and trivia competitions. As usual, the stage is located on Carnes Avenue at the base of the Grandstand ramp.

Fairgoers can buy Star Tribune merchandise, like T-shirts, newspapers, collectibles and specialty deals for digital and print subscriptions. Of course, attendees can also pick up this year’s specialty Star Tribune lip balm flavor at the booth. Fairgoers may also spot a few new surprises — stop by to see what’s new at the Star Tribune!

Thursday, Aug. 22

10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

11 a.m.: Talking Politics with politics editor Laura McCallum and reporters Briana Bierschbach and Sydney Kashiwagi

3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Greater Minnesota Edition

Friday, Aug. 23

10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

1 p.m.: Five best foods with Strib Taste Team

2 p.m.: Hope Through Education: Youth and the Fight Against Fentanyl with reporter Reid Forgrave

3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Duluth Edition

Saturday, Aug. 24

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Curious Minnesota Day — fairgoers are invited to participate in our community reporting project driven by reader questions

10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

4 p.m.: Daily Trivia

Sunday, Aug. 25

10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

11 a.m.: Reporter David LaVaque talks “Tourney Time,” a book of stories about the Minnesota Boys’ State Hockey Tournament

3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

4 p.m.: Daily Trivia

Monday, Aug. 26

10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

11 a.m.: Live Access Vikings Podcast Recording

2 p.m.: U of M Gophers gymnastics team sits down with sports editor Naila-Jean Meyers

3 p.m.: Minnesota Geoguesser! Put your Minnesota geography to the test with reporter JP Lawrence

3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Southwest Minnesota Edition

Tuesday, Aug. 27

10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

11 a.m.: Reporter Rochelle Olson interviews Minnesota’s Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

1:30 p.m.: Live music by Dee Langley and the Masked Accordions

3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

4:00 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Southwest Minnesota Edition

5:40 p.m.: U of M Gophers women’s basketball Interview with coach Dawn Plitzuweit and reporter Kent Youngblood

Wednesday, Aug. 28

10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

1 p.m.: Live Curious Minnesota podcast taping

2 p.m.: U of M Gophers volleyball team

3 p.m.: U of M Gophers men’s hockey team

3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Curious Minnesota Edition

6 p.m.: Photo Walk with photojournalists Alex Kormann and Jeff Wheeler

Thursday, Aug. 29

10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

2 p.m.: The Rise and Future of Pickleball: a conversation with professional pickleball players Aanik Lohani and Chad Flynn, hosted by columnist Laura Yuen

3 p.m.: U of M Gophers men’s hockey team

3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, St. Cloud and Bemidji Edition

5 p.m.: Info Booth Ladies live podcast taping

Friday, Aug. 30

10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

11 a.m.: Live music by kids music duo Todd ‘n’ Tina

1 p.m.: Live music by Dee Langley and the Masked Accordions

2:30 p.m.: Live music by Dee Langley and the Masked Accordions

3 p.m.: U of M Gophers men’s hockey team

3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Taste Edition

Saturday, Aug. 31

10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Rochester Edition

Sunday, Sept. 1

10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Rochester Edition

Monday, Sept 2

10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition

4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Rochester Edition


Anna Colletto

Intern

Anna Colletto is an intern reporting for the Star Tribune metro team.

