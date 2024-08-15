The Star Tribune is thrilled to welcome fairgoers to its Minnesota State Fair booth again this year. We’ll have conversations with reporters, live music and trivia competitions. As usual, the stage is located on Carnes Avenue at the base of the Grandstand ramp.
State Fair
Full schedule for Star Tribune’s stage at Minnesota State Fair
The Star Tribune’s booth will feature a wide variety of entertainment, from reporter talks to trivia and even Duck, Duck, Gray Duck competitions.
Fairgoers can buy Star Tribune merchandise, like T-shirts, newspapers, collectibles and specialty deals for digital and print subscriptions. Of course, attendees can also pick up this year’s specialty Star Tribune lip balm flavor at the booth. Fairgoers may also spot a few new surprises — stop by to see what’s new at the Star Tribune!
Thursday, Aug. 22
10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
11 a.m.: Talking Politics with politics editor Laura McCallum and reporters Briana Bierschbach and Sydney Kashiwagi
3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Greater Minnesota Edition
Friday, Aug. 23
10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
1 p.m.: Five best foods with Strib Taste Team
2 p.m.: Hope Through Education: Youth and the Fight Against Fentanyl with reporter Reid Forgrave
3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Duluth Edition
Saturday, Aug. 24
9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Curious Minnesota Day — fairgoers are invited to participate in our community reporting project driven by reader questions
10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
4 p.m.: Daily Trivia
Sunday, Aug. 25
10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
11 a.m.: Reporter David LaVaque talks “Tourney Time,” a book of stories about the Minnesota Boys’ State Hockey Tournament
3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
4 p.m.: Daily Trivia
Monday, Aug. 26
10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
11 a.m.: Live Access Vikings Podcast Recording
2 p.m.: U of M Gophers gymnastics team sits down with sports editor Naila-Jean Meyers
3 p.m.: Minnesota Geoguesser! Put your Minnesota geography to the test with reporter JP Lawrence
3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Southwest Minnesota Edition
Tuesday, Aug. 27
10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
11 a.m.: Reporter Rochelle Olson interviews Minnesota’s Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
1:30 p.m.: Live music by Dee Langley and the Masked Accordions
3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
4:00 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Southwest Minnesota Edition
5:40 p.m.: U of M Gophers women’s basketball Interview with coach Dawn Plitzuweit and reporter Kent Youngblood
Wednesday, Aug. 28
10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
1 p.m.: Live Curious Minnesota podcast taping
2 p.m.: U of M Gophers volleyball team
3 p.m.: U of M Gophers men’s hockey team
3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Curious Minnesota Edition
6 p.m.: Photo Walk with photojournalists Alex Kormann and Jeff Wheeler
Thursday, Aug. 29
10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
2 p.m.: The Rise and Future of Pickleball: a conversation with professional pickleball players Aanik Lohani and Chad Flynn, hosted by columnist Laura Yuen
3 p.m.: U of M Gophers men’s hockey team
3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, St. Cloud and Bemidji Edition
5 p.m.: Info Booth Ladies live podcast taping
Friday, Aug. 30
10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
11 a.m.: Live music by kids music duo Todd ‘n’ Tina
1 p.m.: Live music by Dee Langley and the Masked Accordions
2:30 p.m.: Live music by Dee Langley and the Masked Accordions
3 p.m.: U of M Gophers men’s hockey team
3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Taste Edition
Saturday, Aug. 31
10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Rochester Edition
Sunday, Sept. 1
10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Rochester Edition
Monday, Sept 2
10 a.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
3:30 p.m.: Duck, Duck, Gray Duck Competition
4 p.m.: Daily Trivia, Rochester Edition
