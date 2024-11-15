Skygazers in Minnesota and around the U.S. will enjoy one more chance to see a supermoon before the end of the year.
Look up tonight to see the final supermoon of the year
There won’t be another supermoon until fall 2025.
The supermoon, also known as the “beaver moon,” will appear fullest today at 3:29 p.m., NASA said. That’s before sunset in Minnesota, but the moon will appear full for about three days around this time, until a few hours before sunrise on Sunday morning.
The stunning moon occurs when it is as close to Earth in its lunar orbit as it ever gets, while also being full. Supermoons only happen three or four times a year, and always appear consecutively.
Beaver moon comes from the Maine Farmers’ Almanac, which began publishing Native American names for full moons in the 1930s. The November full moon was the time to set beaver traps before the swamps froze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs, NASA said. Another theory is the name comes from the busy pre-winter period for beavers, according to the space agency.
November’s full moon is the last of four consecutive supermoons, slightly closer to Earth and brighter than the first of the four supermoons in mid-August.
The next supermoon won’t be until October 2025.
A Mayo brother’s private flock led to a “rediscovery” of these big birds. Decades later, the geese nearly took over town.