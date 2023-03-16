Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand hits on a number of topics, including Aaron Rodgers clearing the air (sort of) about his future with the Jets and his past with Packers and the Vikings retaining running back Alexander Mattison.

16:00: Let's focus in on Gophers women's hockey in advance of the Frozen Four.

22:00: The Wolves were left frustrated by a loss, Rand is left frustrated by Karl-Anthony Towns and the Wild won a throwback game.

