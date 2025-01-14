Frozen assets: Why Trump wants Greenland and Canada

Another, not necessarily mutually exclusive, is that he and Musk and the boys envision a new world order in which three great autocratic powers Russia, China and Trumpania — rearrange the globe into three superstates, like Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia in George Orwell’s novel “1984” and expand their territories. If Vladimir Putin gets Ukraine, Trump gets Greenland, and so on. Divvy, divvy, divvy. If pipsqueak countries like, say, Denmark object, woe be unto them. The big boys call the shots.