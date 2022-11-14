Q: My family and I loved watching "Perfect Strangers" because it made us laugh so much. However, this show doesn't seem to be accessible anywhere. With so many shows streaming and on DVD, I was wondering when this particular show would become available for fans to enjoy once again?

A: The comedy starring Mark Linn-Baker and Bronson Pinchot as seemingly mismatched apartment-mates had a nice run on ABC from 1986 to 1993. I did find it on the streaming service Freevee — which, as its name implies, does not have a subscription fee but does have commercials in its shows.

A new challenge

Q: My family has watched "S.W.A.T." since it started. Our favorite actor was Chris, the only female team member. We are wondering why she left the show.

A: Lina Esco, who departed the CBS police drama at the end of last season, said in an Instagram post that leaving was one of the most difficult decisions she has had to make. "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere," she said, according to Newsweek. "Five years later, I am leaving 'S.W.A.T.' to pursue new creative endeavors. Chris never backs down from the unknown, and as an actor/writer/director, I'm excited to step out of my comfort zone and embark on a new chapter, too."

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.