At least 11 people could be charged with a gross misdemeanor after they were caught trespassing in a Fridley sewer system Monday night.

Officers transported the suspects, ages 18 to 35, to the Anoka County jail where on Tuesday 10 of them were being held without bail. One man, who was deemed autistic, was released to his guardian and will be charged with a formal complaint, according to Fridley police.

A resident living near the 4500 block of NE. Main Street called police after seeing four people remove a manhole cover and climb into the sewer system about 7 p.m. The resident also reported several vehicles parked near his home.

Officers responded to the area and later saw three suspects emerging from the manhole, police reports said. Officers arrested the suspects at the scene and learned others were in the sewer system.

One suspect told police he picked up a friend and drove to Fridley to explore the storm sewer. He told police he entered the system on Main Street and walked underneath the BNSF rail yard to the Mississippi River, where he climbed out, a police report said.

The mother of another suspect told police her son is autistic and "hangs out with people that consider themselves as 'urban explorers,'" a police report said.

Police found three other suspects who "smelled strongly of sewage" walking on East River Road and arrested them, an officer's report said.

Charges of trespassing on critical infrastructure underground utilities are pending.