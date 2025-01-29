Twin Cities Suburbs

Fridley basketball player attacked with pipe during game in New Hope, six arrested

The incident happened Tuesday night during a boys’ basketball game at Cooper High School.

January 29, 2025 at 12:39PM

New Hope police have arrested six people who attacked a boys' basketball player with a pipe during a game Tuesday night.

The assailants entered Cooper High School shortly after the game between the Fridley Tigers and host Hawks began and assaulted the player, who was sitting on a bench, according to a letter sent to families of Cooper High School students.

“These individuals were not CHS or Robbinsdale Area Schools students,” the letter said.

School resource officers on site took immediate action, and coaches moved student athletes to safety, the letter said. The gym was placed on lockdown, and spectators remained inside until it was lifted.

The attackers left the school and were arrested by New Hope police a short time later, the letter said.

“We are grateful for the swift actions of our SROs, coaches, athletic director and support staff who did an outstanding job keeping everyone calm during the situation,” the letter said. “We remain committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for our school community.”

The condition of the player attacked was not immediately known.

The game was postponed.

