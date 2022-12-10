Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Stuart Skinner, Oilers: The goaltender stopped 42 shots from the Wild.

2. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Oilers: The center had a goal and two assists.

3. Kailer Yamamoto, Oilers: The winger's first goal of the season was the game-winner.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist by the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov to extend his point streak to 14 games.

2 Goals by the Oilers in three power play chances.

4 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.