GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Stuart Skinner, Oilers: The goaltender stopped 42 shots from the Wild.
2. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Oilers: The center had a goal and two assists.
3. Kailer Yamamoto, Oilers: The winger's first goal of the season was the game-winner.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist by the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov to extend his point streak to 14 games.
2 Goals by the Oilers in three power play chances.
4 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.
Sports
Canucks in action against the Wild after overtime win
Minnesota Wild (13-10-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (12-12-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)
Sports
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48.
Sports
St. Thomas visits Idaho State after Rodriguez's 21-point game
Saint Thomas Tommies (7-4) at Idaho State Bengals (3-7)
Sports
Marchessault's OT goal lifts Vegas to 2-1 win over Flyers
Jonathan Marchessault scored 3:21 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Friday night.
Sports
Lopez layup, Mavs FT woes save Bucks after Giannis fouls out
Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out before the Milwaukee Bucks hung on and beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.