IMPACT PLAYER: Jhoan Duran, Twins

Struck out José Ramírez swinging on a 3-2 pitch in the dirt for the first of his five outs to finish out the victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Doubles for Jorge Polanco this season, tied for third on the team even though he has played in only 25 games because of two stints on the injured list. His late-inning doubles in each of the past two games helped the Twins win.

5 Starts this season, of eight total in the major leagues, that Bailey Ober has given up one or zero runs.

3 Consecutive victories for the Twins, the first time they have done that since April 23-25.