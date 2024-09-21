Friday’s prep sports results
Scores and results from around the metro,
ROY GRIAK INVITATIONAL
At Les Bolstad G.C.
Championship Division
• West Des Moines Dowling (Iowa) 162, Sioux Falls Lincoln (S.D.) 172, Stevens Point (Wis.) 186, Marquette (Mich.) 252, Rock Bridge (Mo.) 309, Edina 322, Minnetonka 340, Arapahoe (Colo.) 346, Rosemount 374, Wayzata 380.
• Stillwater 382, Mounds View 434, Perham 457, Ankeny (Iowa) 463, Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.) 465, Two Rivers 488, Hudson (Wis.) 498, Blaine 554, Johnston (Iowa) 559, Marshall 580.
• Iowa City Liberty 585, Buffalo 589, Mpls. Southwest 613, Douglas County (Colo.) 614, Champion Park 635, Mankato East 657, White Bear Lake 675, Roseville 676, St. Paul Como Park 703, Brandon Valley (S.D.) 710.
• Duluth East 747, West Des Moines Valley (Iowa) 754, Mpls. Washburn 771, Bloomington Jefferson 804, Clear Creek-Amana (Iowa) 832, Maple Grove 833, Orono 860, Annandale 881, Becker 923, Davies (N.D.) 934.
• St. Michael-Albertville 986, Sheyenne (N.D.) 1298, West Fargo (N.D.) 1364, Bloomer (Wis.) 1502.
• Medalist (5k): Robert Mechura, Roseville, 15:35.0.
Maroon Division
• Olathe West (Kan.) 100, Hopkins 154, Sioux Falls Washington (S.D.) 164, Menomonie (Wis.) 196, St. Paul Highland Park and Heritage Christian 217, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 248, Eagan 253, Armstrong 275, Notre Dame (Wis.) 276.
• Mounds Park Academy 359, River Falls (Wis.) 366, Brainerd 385, Hayward (Wis.) 390, Farmington 397, D.C. Everest (Wis.) 412, DeLaSalle 474, O’Gorman (S.D.) 506, Des Moines Roosevelt (Iowa) 508, St. Paul Central 512.
• Hibbing 533, Lakeland (Wis.) 541, Forest Lake 588, Bemidji 641, Rock Ridge 687, Hillsboro/Central Valley (N.D.) 698, Northwestern (Wis.) 734, Stewartville 746, Blue Valley West (Kan.) 748, Staples-Motley 763, St. Croix Prep 783.
• Kewaskum (Wis.) 855, Red Wing 907, St. John’s Prep 1008, Richfield 1137, Amery (Wis.) 1189.
• Medalist (5k): Braxton Theel, Olathe West (Kan.), 16:16.4.
Gold Division
• Osseo 124, Woodbury 131, Lakeville North 135, Nova Classical 149, ADM Adel (Iowa) 258, Coon Rapids 263, Chisago Lakes 285, Eau Claire Memorial (Wis.) 308, Minnehaha Academy 316, Sartell 322.
• St. Louis Park 348, Centennial 357, Aquinas (Wis.) 372, Owatonna 373, Andover 429, Hawley 439, Chaska 449, New Richmond (Wis.) 468, Apple Valley 503, St. Anthony 556.
• Park Center 603, St. Agnes 628, Wadena-Deer creek 635, Irondale 644, Rogers 694, Rice Lake (Wis.) 713, Albany 717, Eau Claire North (Wis.) 727, Proctor 736, Math & Science 745.
• Breck 777, Rochester Lourdes 857, St. Paul Academy 940, Eagle Ridge Academy 951, St. Paul Johnson 1098.
• Medalist (5k): Andrew Berndt, Sartell, 17:07.9.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
ROY GRIAK INVITATIONAL
At Les Bolstad G.C.
Championship Division
• Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.) 94, Wayzata 124, St. Paul Highland Park 238, Johnston (Iowa) 248, Prior Lake 294, Batavia (Ill.) 341, St. Michael-Albertville 360, Brandon Valley (S.D.) 364, Naperville North (Ill.) 381, Hopkins 396.
• Perham 400, West Des Moines Valley (Iowa) 419, Mounds View 433, Slinger (Wis.) 467, Forest Lake 489, Minnetonka 500, Edina 509, Ankeny (Iowa) 533, Duluth East 588, Olathe West (Kan.) 603.
• Northfield 610, Dallas Center (Iowa) 615, Sioux Falls Lincoln (S.D.) 625, Bloomer (Wis.) 634, Mpls. Southwest 642, Arapahoe (Colo.) 704, Roseville 750, Minot (N.D.) 754, Maple Grove 782, O’Gorman (S.D.) 786.
• Blaine 790, West Des Moines Dowling 802, Legacy (N.D.) 802, Farmington 818, Douglas County (Colo.) 911, brainerd 946, Sheyenne (N.D.) 967, Two Rivers 975, Mankato East 1000, Olathe North (Wis.) 1005.
• Bloomington Jefferson 1028, Staples-Motley 1101, West Fargo (N.D.) 1122, Davis (N.D.) 1232, Marquette (Mich.) 1300.
• Medalist (5k): Ella Hagen, Summit (Colo.) 18:02.9.
Maroon Division
• Menomonie (Wis.) 106, St. Paul Central 222, White Bear Lake 223, Blue Valley West (Kan.) 226, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 269, Hudson (Wis.) 278, Hibbing 304, Marshall 316, Iowa City Liberty (Iowa) 320, Rochester Century 324.
• Notre Dame (Wis.) 334, Heritage Christian 341, Hillsboro/Central Valley (N.D.) 353, Orono 374, St. John’s Prep 380, Annandale 403, Amery (Wis.) 428, Stewartville 524, Rock Ridge 532, Sioux Falls Washington (S.D.) 578.
• River Falls (Wis.) 583, Rosemount 599, Hayward (Wis.) 602, DeLaSalle 604, Lakeland 620, Elk River 644, Mpls. Washington 648, Champplin Park 676, Divine Savior Holy Angels (Wis.) 685, Bemidji 768.
Kewaskum (Wis.) 781, Northwestern (Wis.) 803, Richfield 982.
• Medalist (5k): Lauren McCalla, Menomonie (Wis.), 19:47.8.
Gold Division
• Woodbury 156, Centennial 171, Eau Claire Memorial (Wis.) 186, Chaska 195, Rogers 199, Eastview 266, Chisago Lakes and St. Louis Park 279, Owatonna 304, Hawley 312.
• ADM Adel (Iowa) 315, New Richmond (Wis.) 321, Proctor 334, Lakeville North 347, Monticello 396, Rochester Lourdes 408, St. Paul Academy 460, Wadena-Deer Creek 521, Shorewood (Wis.) 522, Cochrane-Fountain City (Wis.) 546.
• Rice Lake (Wis.) 557, Osseo 562, Nova Classical 571, St. Anthony 628, Breck 630, Sartell 661, Albany 672, Minnehaha Academy 673, Irondale 713, St. Agnes 813.
• Coon Rapids 842, St. Paul Como Park 855, Eagle Ridge Academy 874, Apple Valley 1066, Eau Claire North 1118.
• Medalist (5k): Isabel Mahoney, Monticello, 18:56.4.
FOOTBALL
METRO • EAST
• East Ridge 54, Woodbury 7
• Forest Lake 28, White Bear Lake 21
• Stillwater 33, Mounds View 14
METRO • MAROON
• Buffalo 34, Eastview 7
• Hopkins 34, Burnsville 22
• Roseville 21, Park of Cottage Grove 18
METRO • NORTH
• Blaine 48, Osseo 21
• Centennial 24, St. Michael-Albertville 9
• Champlin Park 38, Coon Rapids 7
• Maple Grove 55, Anoka 14
METRO • WEST
• Edina 48, Wayzata 21
• Minnetonka 28, Prior Lake 7
• Shakopee 28, Eden Prairie 7
NORTHSTAR • EAST-GOLD
• Cooper 41, St. Louis Park 0
NORTHSTAR • EAST-MAROON
• Armstrong 28, Cretin-D.H. 22
• St. Thomas Acad. 52, Mahtomedi 7
NORTHSTAR • SOUTH-GOLD
• Chanhassen 27, Waconia 0
NORTHSTAR • TWIN CITIES
• Mpls. Washburn 28, Mpls. Southwest 14
• Two Rivers 34, Bloom. Kennedy 14
NORTHSTAR • WEST-GOLD
• Andover 47, Elk River 31
NORTHSTAR • WEST-MAROON
• Monticello 42, Irondale 0
• Rogers 21, Spring Lake Park 14
SKYWAY • BLUE
• Columbia Heights 48, Twin Cities Charter 6
SKYWAY • BRONZE
• Orono 21, Delano 14
• Providence Academy14, Mound Westonka 3
SKYWAY • COPPER
• Dassel-Cokato 42, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14
• Litchfield 22, New London-Spicer 6
SKYWAY - GOLD
• Hill-Murray 49, Simley 14
• South St. Paul 34, North St. Paul 26
SKYWAY - MAROON
• Mpls. North 56, DeLaSalle 12
• St. Anthony 32, Fridley 14
SKYWAY • ORANGE
• Concordia Academy 21, Breck 0
• Holy Family 25, St. Agnes 7
SKYWAY • SILVER
• Chisago Lakes 49, Big Lake 14
• Princeton 35, Zimmerman 0
SKYWAY • YELLOW
• Holy Angels 34, SPA/MA/B 0
• Totino-Grace 42, Benilde-St. Marg. 7
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale 35, Milaca 7
• Becker 42, Willmar 7
• Cleveland 42, Mayer Lutheran 6
• Hastings 30, Bloomington Jefferson 15
• Jordan 41, Albert Lea 7
• Lester Prairie 29, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 12
• Mankato West 17, Chaska 14
• Minnewaska 33, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 8
• New Prague 35, Rochester Century 6
• North Branch 42, Mora 14
• Norwood Young America 42, Randolph 32
• Owatonna 39, Northfield 6
• Park Center 37, Cambridge-Isanti 19
• Rochester Lourdes 7, Red Wing 6
• Rochester Mayo 17, Rosemount 14
• Rockford 35, Montevideo 0
• Rocori 35, Hutchinson 14
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 28, St. Francis 7
• St. Croix Lutheran 36, Winona 23
• Waseca 35, Belle Plaine 7
• Watertown-Mayer 28, Brooklyn Center 14
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup-West 43, Polk County West 8
• Aitkin 26, Hinckley-Finlayson 0
• Alexandria 42, Sartell-St. Stephen 13
• Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 29, Northern Freeze 12
• Border West 54, Ortonville 6
• Breckenridge 58, Pine River-Backus 22
• Caledonia 41, Cannon Falls 20
• Cedar Mountain 56, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 6
• Chisholm 28, Ely 16
• Cromwell 21, Ogilvie 6
• Dawson-Boyd 61, Yellow Medicine East 6
• Deer River 19, Mille Lacs 8
• Eden Valley-Watkins 46, Paynesville 16
• Fairmont 28, St. Peter 7
• Fertile-Beltrami 59, Win-E-Mac 8
• Fillmore Central 28, Rushford-Peterson 12
• Fosston 29, Clearbrook-Gonvick 18
• Goodhue 39, Blooming Prairie 28
• Hills-Beaver Creek 50, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 14
• Holdingford 56, Maple Lake 0
• International Falls 35, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 14
• Jackson County Central 61, LeSueur-Henderson 14
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58, Sibley East 6
• Le Roy-Ostrander 48, Houston 34
• Lewiston-Altura 42, Bethlehem Academy 12
• Mabel-Canton 34, Southland 32
• Marshall 42, Tri-City United 0
• Mahnomen-Waubun 36, Bagley 6
• Moorhead 50, Brainerd 15
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 88, Cass Lake-Bena 6
• Nevis 46, McGregor 22
• New Ulm Cathedral 64, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 0
• Pequot Lakes 47, Esko 6
• Red Lake County Central 54, Menahga 12
• Renville County West 52, Nicollet 14
• Sauk Centre 22, Melrose 18
• Springfield 48, Wabasso 7
• St. Cloud Cathedral 19, Osakis 16
• Staples-Motley 43, Pillager 25
• Triton 34, La Crescent 13
• Warroad 29, Frazee 12
• West Central 24, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
• Windom 54, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42
• Worthington 10, New Ulm 3
SOCCER • BOYS
MCAA
• Legacy Christian 3, United Christian 1
SKYLINE
• Nova Classical 1, New Life Academy 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Avail Academy 4, Lincoln Int. 2
SOCCER • GIRLS
ST. PAUL CITY
• Washington 4, Harding 0
tennis • girls
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Shakopee 6, Farmington 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Paul C.P./Hard. 4, Spring Lake Park 3
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Avail Academy def. North Lakes Academy, 25-17, 26-24, 25-15
APPLE VALLEY INVITE
• Apple Valley def. Wayzata, 25-15, 21-25, 15-5
• Champlin Park def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-15, 25-17
• Eagan def. Chaska, 25-17, 25-17
• East Ridge def. Moorhead, 25-9, 25-18
• Eden Prairie def. Stillwater, 25-23, 25-18
• Lakeville North def. Eden Prairie, 25-13, 25-15
• Lakeville North def. Marshall, 26-24, 20-25, 15-11
• Lakeville South def. Minnetonka, 25-17, 25-19
• Marshall def. Stillwater, 25-18, 25-18
• Moorhead def. Minnetonka, 25-23, 25-21
MW VB WAREHOUSE SHOWCASE
• Albany def. Cannon Falls, 25-17, 25-17
• Belle Plaine def. Rush City, 25-19, 25-13
• Caledonia def. Redwood Valley, 25-16, 25-20
• Canby def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 25-20
• Canby def. Spring Grove, 17-25, 25-16, 15-13
• Chatfield def. Concordia Academy, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10
• Chatfield def. East Grand Forks, 25-16, 25-16
• Cleveland def. Sebeka, 20-25, 25-17, 15-4
• Fillmore Central def. Kittson Central, 13-25, 26-24, 15-11
• Hawley def. Cannon Falls, 25-15, 25-22
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. New Life, 25-17, 25-17
• Kittson Central def. Wabasso, 25-21, 25-19
• MACCRAY def. Cleveland, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12
• Mabel-Canton def. MACCRAY, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11
• Mabel-Canton def. Sebeka, 25-15, 25-13
• Mayer Lutheran def. Fillmore Central, 25-22, 25-13
• Mayer Lutheran def. Wabasso, 25-20, 25-20
• Minneota def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-22, 25-21
• New Life def. Spring Grove, 25-18, 25-13
• Pequot Lakes def. Nova Classical, 22-25, 25-20, 16-14
• Pequot Lakes def. Redwood Valley, 19-25, 25-23, 15-6
• Rush City def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-22, 25-21
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-17, 25-17
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Ely, 25-22, 25-19
• SW Christian def. East Grand Forks, 25-14, 25-15
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 26-24, 19-25, 15-13
While the bigger, stronger Lions controlled the line of of scrimmage, their penchant for mistakes kept Mound Westonka’s overflow homecoming crowd hopeful all game.