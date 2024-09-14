FRIDAY
Friday’s prep sports results
Scores and results from around the metro.
cross country • BOYS
LAKEVILLE NORTH INVITE
At Michaud Park
• Edina 40, Lakeville North 106, Lakeville South 113, Woodbury 148, Duluth East 151, Eagan 177, Osseo 178, East Ridge 224, Andover 238, Centennial 269, Mpls. Roosevelt 270, Shakopee 309, Burnsville 346, Bloomington Kennedy 361, Trinity 412, St. Paul Humboldt 476, Parnassus Prep 497, Concordia Academy 527, Richfield 562. Medalist (5k): Owen Stuwe, Shakopee, 15:45.9.
cross country • GIRLS
LAKEVILLE NORTH INVITE
At Michaud Park
• Prior Lake 45, Edina 58, Duluth East 92, Eagan 105, Woodbury 138, Lakeville South 181, Lakeville North 197, Andover 231, Osseo 261, East Ridge 267, Shakopee 296, Centennial 336, Concordia Academy 368, Mpls. Roosevelt 374. Medalist: Layla Vennink, Prior Lake, 18:57.5.
football
METRO • EAST
• Mounds View 31, Forest Lake 7
• Stillwater 24, East Ridge 6
• Woodbury 28, White Bear Lake 13
METRO • MAROON
• Buffalo 28, Park of Cottage Grove 17
• Hopkins 22, Eastview 21
• Roseville 23, Burnsville 9
METRO • NORTH
• Anoka 27, Blaine 14
• Champlin Park 40, Osseo 0
• Maple Grove 21, Centennial 14
• St. Michael-Albert. 28, Coon Rapids 0
METRO • SOUTH
• Lakeville North 35, Lakeville South 31
MID NORTHWEST • WHITE
• Howard Lake-W-W 14, Rockford 7
NORTHSTAR • EAST-GOLD
• Bloomington Jefferson 25, Tartan 15
• St. Louis Park 35, Apple Valley 28
NORTHSTAR • EAST-MAROON
• Hastings 13, Mahtomedi 7
• St. Thomas Academy 24, Cretin-D.H. 6
NORTHSTAR • TWIN CITIES
• Mpls. Washburn 45, St. Paul Central 19
• St. P. High. Park 29, Mpls. Southwest 20
• Two Rivers 54, St. P. Hard./Humb. 8
NORTHSTAR • WEST-GOLD
• Andover 43, Cambridge-Isanti 8
• Elk River 51, St. Francis 14
NORTHSTAR • WEST-MAROON
• Spring Lake Park 35, Park Center 0
SKYWAY • COPPER
• Dassel-Cokato 48, New London-Spicer 7
• Watertown-Mayer 14, Glencoe-SL 0
SKYWAY • ORANGE
• Holy Family 36, St. Croix Lutheran 15
• St. Agnes 42, Breck 7
SKYWAY • RED
• St. P. Johnson 36, St. P. Como Park 6
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale 32, Delano 13
• Armstrong 49, Cooper 21
• Becker 14, Holy Angels 0
• Belle Plaine 20, Worthington 14
• Bloom. Kennedy 26, Mpls. Camden 7
• Brooklyn Center 12, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
• Chanhassen 63, Rochester Century 0
• Elk Mound (Wis.) 60, Spectrum 0
• Faribault 28, Concordia Academy 7
• Farmington 40, Rochester Mayo 36
• Lester Prairie 26, Waterville-E-M 20
• Mankato West 17, Waconia 14
• Monticello 29, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
• Mpls. South 42, Twin Cities Charter 20
• North Branch 48, Hermantown 44
• Orono 48, SPA/MA/B 0
• Owatonna 19, New Prague 7
• Pine Island 36, Red Wing 14
• Princeton 28, Willmar 6
• Providence Acad. 28, Chisago Lakes 18
• Roch. John Marshall 28, Northfield 6
• Rocori 30, Benilde-St. Marg. 20
• Simley 33, Fridley 14
• Totino-Grace 21, Hutchinson 20
• Zimmerman 41, Columbia Heights 8
MINNESOTA
• Adrian 20, St. James Area 7
• Albany 53, Sauk Centre 20
• Alexandria 63, St. Cloud Tech 0
• Barnesville 38, Pelican Rapids 16
• Barnum 38, Deer River 13
• Braham 42, East Central 0
• Brainerd 35, Sartell-St. Stephen 21
• Brandon-Evansville 32, Underwood 26
• Browerville/EV 26, Kerkhoven-M-S 19
• Byron 48, Winona 15
• Cedar Mountain 22, Renville Co. West 19
• Chatfield 20, Caledonia 13
• Cloquet 47, Duluth East 22
• Cromwell 33, Bertha-Hewitt 27
• East Grand Forks 33, Perham 8
• Eden Valley-Watkins 28, Osakis 6
• Esko 27, Mora 14
• Fergus Falls 35, Detroit Lakes 21
• Fertile-Beltrami 52, Warren-A-O 22
• Fillmore Cent. 54, Bethlehem Acad. 16
• Gibbon-F-W 50, Medford 19
• Hancock 60, Ortonville 6
• Hawley 50, Roseau 16
• Hills-Beaver Creek 42, Edgerton 8
• HL-O/-Fulda 74, Westbrook-WG 20
• Holdingford 36, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
• International Falls 34, Mesabi East 26
• Jackson Co. Cent. 63, Blue Earth 0
• Kasson-Mantorville 47, Austin 7
• Lac qui Parle Valley 48, Yellow Med. E. 6
• Le Roy-Ostrander 46, Alden-Conger 26
• Lewiston-Altura 57, Hayfield 12
• Luverne 56, Sibley East 0
• Melrose 41, Montevideo 21
• Minneota 42, BOLD 14
• Moorhead 57, Bemidji 28
• Murray Co. Central 22, Windom 16
• Nevis 43, Hill City 6
• New Ulm 21, Tri-City United 7
• Park Rapids 38, Warroad 28
• Parkers Prairie 22, New York Mills 0
• Pequot Lakes 35, Two Harbors 14
• Pillager 27, Breckenridge 19
• Pipestone 13, Maple River 7
• Randolph 52, St. Clair-Loyola 14
• Red Lake CC 39, Lake Park-Audubon 6
• Rush City 42, Hinckley-Finlayson 14
• Sebeka 66, Carlton-Wrenshall 0
• Spring Grove 32, Grand Meadow 0
• Springfield 32, Russell-T-R 7
• Stephen-Argyle 40, Clearbrook-Gonvick 22
• Stewartville 51, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
• Upsala-Swanville 51, Atwater-C-GC 8
• Wadena-DC 28, Pine River-Backus 16
• Waseca 20, Marshall 14
• West Central 50, Long Prairie-GE 7
• Winona Cotter 6, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
soccer • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 2, Liberty Classical 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Cedarburg (Wis.) 1, Stillwater 1, tie
• Crookston 4, North Lakes 1
• Hastings 3, St. Paul Harding 3, tie
soccer • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Mounds Park Acad. 3, North St. Paul 0
• Richfield 11, St. Paul Harding 0
• St. Charles 3, Minnehaha Academy 0
MINNESOTA
• East Grand Forks 3, Little Falls 1
tennis • girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bloom. Jefferson 4, Mpls. Southwest 3
• Holy Angels 4, Mpls. Washburn 3
volleyball • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Liberty Classical def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-8, 25-11, 25-7
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Legacy Christian def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-6, 25-13, 25-13
• Trinity def. Chesterton Academy, 25-19, 25-27, 25-19, 26-24
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN INVITE
• Hutchinson def. Heritage Christian, 25-15, 25-18
• Mabel-Canton def. Holy Family, 25-15, 25-13
• South St. Paul def. West Lutheran, 26-24, 25-12
• Spectrum def. Mpls. Camden, 25-13, 25-14
MW VOLLEYBALL WAREHOUSE SHOWCASE
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Detroit Lakes, 25-23, 25-22
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. North Branch, 25-15, 29-27
• Burnsville def. Elk River, 17-25, 28-26, 15-8
• Delano def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-14, 25-12
• Delano def. Zimmerman, 25-10, 25-10
• DeLaSalle def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-20, 21-25, 15-8
• Eastview def. Osseo, 25-18, 25-19
• Edina def. Stillwater, 24-26, 25-21, 15-7
• Grand Rapids def. Chisago Lakes, 25-18, 25-20
• Holy Angels def. Alexandria, 25-19, 25-20
• Holy Angels def. Monticello, 25-21, 25-13
• Mound Westonka def. Grand Rapids, 25-8, 25-22
• New Prague def. Centennial, 23-25, 25-23, 15-6
• New Prague def. Sartell, 25-14, 21-25, 15-9
• North Branch def. Byron, 25-19, 22-25, 20-18
• Rocori def. Chisago Lakes, 25-16, 25-17
• Rocori def. Mound Westonka, 25-18, 25-18
• Rosemount def. Edina, 25-18, 25-21
• Roseville def. Burnsville, 25-19, 22-25, 15-9
• Roseville def. Elk River, 25-10, 25-21
• Sartell def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-19
• St. Peter def. Monticello, 25-15, 17-25, 15-12
• Stillwater def. Rosemount, 25-18, 29-27
• Waconia def. Eastview, 25-22, 25-18
• Waconia def. Osseo, 25-16, 25-19
• Zimmerman def. DeLaSalle, 25-12, 28-26
Maple Grove and Centennial were tied until Chuck Langama scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.