GAME RECAP
Impact player
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
He had 37 points, making 10 of 19 shots and 16 of 18 free throws.
By the NUMBERS
32-for-38 Philadelphia from the free-throw line.
38-34 The Timberwolves' edge in points in the paint.
Kent Youngblood
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Green Bay seeks revenge on Cleveland St.
Green Bay (5-12, 5-8) vs. Cleveland State (11-5, 11-2)
Sports
Lucas, Milwaukee visit IUPUI
Milwaukee (6-6, 5-5) vs. IUPUI (4-6, 3-6)
Sports
Knicks snap 3-game losing streak with 102-81 rout of Cavs
Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points off the bench, leading the New York Knicks to a 102-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
Sports
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit the Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks (11-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (8-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Sports
Cleveland visits Minnesota, aims to end road slide
Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-14, 15th in the Western Conference)