GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Ryan O'Reilly, Blues: The captain scored the decisive goal in overtime.

2. Mike Hoffman, Blues: The winger had two goals, including the tying goal in the final minute of regulation.

3. Nico Sturm, Wild: The center scored the Wild's first goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Power-play goal by the Wild, its ninth over the past six games.

1 Assist for Joseph Cramarossa, his first point with the Wild.

Sarah McLellan