GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Alex Kiriloff, Twins

The rookie hit two home runs, the first of his MLB career, ending the game with two hits and four RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

1994 The most recent time a Twins player hit his first two career homers in the same game, by Pat Mears.

8 Consecutive plate appearances in which Byron Buxton safely reached base before he was made an out Friday. He recorded a hit in the previous seven, two shy of the Twins' record of nine.

103.9 Exit velocity on Josh Donaldson's sixth-inning line-out, the sort of contact that produces a hit 60% of the time.

ON DECK

The Twins get a shot at veteran lefthander Danny Duffy and his 0.39 ERA.

Megan Ryan