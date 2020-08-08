GAME 14 OF 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Ryan McBroom, Kansas City
The rookie first baseman connected on a mammoth homer to deliver the tiebreaking run.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Starting pitchers used by the Twins in 14 games; Jake Odorizzi will become the ninth in 15 on Saturday.
1 Intentional walks issued to Miguel Sano — more than three years after his last one.
13 Games to start the season without consecutive losses by the Twins, the fifth-longest such streak in franchise history.
UP NEXT
Odorizzi, finally healthy after back pain delayed his debut, pitches for the first time this season, against Danny Duffy.
PHIL MILLER
