GAMES 39, 40 of 60

Game 1 IMPACT PLAYER

Randy Dobnak, Twins

Needed only 61 pitches to get through five shutout innings.

GAME 2 IMPACT PLAYER

Jorge Polanco, Twins

Went 4-for-4, including a clutch tying RBI single.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Twins hit by pitch in their first MLB plate appearance; Brent Rooker joined Brian Dinkelman and LaMonte Wade Jr.

6 Victories by Dobnak, the most by a Twins rookie in a season’s first 40 games.

PHIL MILLER

 