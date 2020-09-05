GAMES 39, 40 of 60
Game 1 IMPACT PLAYER
Randy Dobnak, Twins
Needed only 61 pitches to get through five shutout innings.
GAME 2 IMPACT PLAYER
Jorge Polanco, Twins
Went 4-for-4, including a clutch tying RBI single.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Twins hit by pitch in their first MLB plate appearance; Brent Rooker joined Brian Dinkelman and LaMonte Wade Jr.
6 Victories by Dobnak, the most by a Twins rookie in a season’s first 40 games.
PHIL MILLER
