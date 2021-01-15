The Timberwolves late Friday afternoon announced their scheduled game with Memphis at Target Center has been postponed in accordance with the league's health and Safety protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wolves organization, the team does not have the league-required eight players available.

Shortly after the announcement, Karl-Anthony Towns tweeted he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Timberwolves had been one of the few teams unaffected by absences because of COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing early in the season, but that changed Thursday when the team announced Juancho Hernangomez and Ricky Rubio would miss Friday's scheduled game.

