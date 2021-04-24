Ben North struck out nine over six innings to lead East Ridge to a 4-0 victory over Mounds View on Friday in high school baseball.

Mustangs starter Will Rogers matched him zero-for-zero for five innings. Rogers finished with 10 strikeouts in six innings.

The Raptors were able to break through with two runs on four hits in the sixth inning to take a 2-0 lead. Joe Blink got the scoring started with a line-drive single to center to bring North in from third. Nick Ibrahim's single brought Blink in to extend the lead.

The Raptors doubled their lead to 4-0 on back-to-back sacrifice flies by North and Blink.

TJ Swidorski relieved North in the seventh inning and struck out two to secure the victory.

Princeton 4, Monticello 3: Devon Day hit a three-run home run to give the Tigers the walk-off victory over the visiting Magic. Mason Beltrand and Cameron Jensen had two hits for the Tigers. Brock Woitalla had three hits to lead the Magic.

Eagan 8, Prior Lake 6: Charlie Harms had four hits and two RBI to lead the Wildcats past the host Lakers. Liam Martin had two hits, two RBI and a run scored for the Wildcats. Harry Fleek had two hits, two RBI and a run scored, and Carter Schuurmans had two hits and one RBI for the Lakers.

Softball

St. Agnes 8, Concordia Academy 7: Linda Muschenheim drove in Annika Odenbrett to give the Aggies the walk-off victory over the visiting Beacons. Odenbrett finished with three runs scored and a stolen base and seven strikeouts as a pitcher. The Beacons rallied with six runs in the sixth inning to tie the score 7-7. Karlie Regep had three hits and two RBI for the Aggies. Sydney Pelzer and Elizabeth Zenda-Johnson had two RBI each for the Beacons.

Minnehaha Academy 5, Blake 1: Payton Glenn struck out 12 and allowed two hits as a pitcher and had two hits and two RBI as a hitter to lead the Redhawks past the visiting Bears. Camryn Thurow had two hits and one RBI for the Redhawks.

Centennial 8, Brainerd 5: Ella Fidler had three hits, three runs scored and one RBI to lead the Cougars past the host Warriors. Bryn Ruberg had three hits, Maddy Ringen had two hits and two RBI and Syd Chiappetta had two RBI for the Cougars.

