Reanna Smith had two goals and an assist and Madison Lavergne had a goal and three assists to help Warroad, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, rally for a 6-4 victory over Breck, ranked No. 9, on Friday in a girls' hockey game at Breck.

Breck led 3-1 after the first period, but Warroad (13-1) scored three times in the second period to take a 4-3 lead. Breck's Ava Lindsay tied the game at 10:04 of the third period. Lavergne scored 51 seconds later to give Warroad the lead, and Smith sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 16 seconds remaining.

Andover 9, Moorhead 0: Peyton Hemp had two goals and three assists and Ella Boerger scored two goals to lead the Huskies, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, past the visiting Spuds. Boerger scored twice in the first period to give the Huskies (14-0) a 2-0 lead. Hemp scored twice in the Huskies' four-goal second period.

Boys' hockey

Eden Prairie 2, Minnetonka 2 [OT]: The Eagles, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, and Skippers skated to a tie at Pagel Arena. The Eagles led 2-0 midway through the third period, but the Skippers got goals from Blake Anderson and Hunter Newhouse to tie the score. Newhouse's goal came with 1 minute, 56 seconds remaining in regulation.

Boys' basketball

Fridley 61, St. Francis 59: Devin Williams' basket with 1.1 seconds remaining lifted the visiting Tigers past the Saints. Williams led the Tigers (5-8) with 21 points. Cody Pennebaker scored 25 and Matthew Bothun scored 19 to lead St. Francis (10-5).

Wrestling

Milestone victory: Hopkins senior R.J. Chakolis earned the 175th victory of his prep wrestling career on Thursday. He won by pin at 220 pounds against Wayzata in a Lake Conference match. Chakolis won the Class 3A 195-pound state title last year.

JOEL RIPPEL