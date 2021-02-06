Jimmy Clark scored the go-ahead goal with 5 minutes, 35 seconds remaining, and Edina held on for a 3-2 victory over St. Thomas Academy in a nonconference boys' hockey game on Friday at Braemar Ice Arena.

Edina, which had lost three of its previous four games, evened its record at 3-3-1. The loss was the first of the season for the Cadets (6-1), who are ranked No. 4 in Class 2A.

The Cadets pulled their goalie with 1:24 remaining. But a penalty on the Cadets with 44 seconds remaining gave the Hornets a power play. St. Thomas Academy again pulled its goalie with 33 seconds remaining but couldn't get the tying goal.

Edina took a 2-0 lead on goals from Jackson Borst and Willy Johnson, before the Cadets got goals from Jared Wright and Brooks Wright to tie the score 2-2 after the first period.

Girls' hockey

Gentry Academy 3, Warroad 1: Riley Reeves had a goal and assist to lead the host Stars past the Warriors, the top-ranked team in Class 1A. The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors (5-1). Reeves' goal gave the Stars a 1-0 lead in the first period. In the second period, Angelina Ruiz scored — on assists from Reeves and Maddie Geer — to give the Stars (6-1) a 2-0 lead. The teams will play again on Saturday afternoon.

Boys' basketball

Eastview 64, Lakeville South 45: The host Lightning, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, pulled away in the second half to secure the South Suburban Conference victory. Henry Shannon scored 13 points to lead the Lightning (7-0), who outscored the Cougars, ranked No. 7, 31-17 in the second half.

Hopkins 61, Buffalo 54: Tristan Lee and Jaelen Treml each scored 13 points to help the Royals, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, outlast the host Bison and Antonio Bluiett, who scored 30 points. The victory was the 901st career victory for Hopkins coach Ken Novak Jr.

Girls' basketball

Hopkins 72, Buffalo 42: Sophomore Taylor Woodson scored 22 points and junior Amaya Battle scored 16, leading the host Royals (6-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, to their 68th consecutive victory.

Minnetonka 74, St. Michael-Albertville 51: Juniors Ki'ani Lockett scored 19 points and Desiree Ware scored 14 to lead the Skippers (7-1), ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, past the host Knights.

Wayzata 70, Chanhassen 54: Mara Braun scored 24 points and Jenna Johnson scored 19 to lead the Trojans (4-3) to their fourth consecutive victory. Callin Hake scored 18 points to lead the host Storm (2-5).

JOEL RIPPEL