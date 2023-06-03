FRIDAY
BASeball
CLASS 4A
Section 2
• Chanhassen 1, Shakopee 0
• Minnetonka 7, Eden Prairie 1
• Waconia 3, Prior Lake 2
Section 3
• Eastview 11, Lakeville North 10
• Hastings 2, Burnsville 0
Section 4
• Stillwater 10, Woodbury 7
• White Bear Lake 4, Roseville 3
Section 5
• Maple Grove 4, Totino-Grace 1
• Mounds View 2, Champlin Park 1
• Spring Lake Park 5, Osseo 1
Section 6
• Hopkins 12, Armstrong 10
• St. Louis Park 4, Mpls. Southwest 3
CLASS 3A
Section 3
• Holy Angels 3, Two Rivers 2
Section 5
• St. Francis 9, Zimmerman 0
CLASS 1A
Section 5
• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 14, Laporte 4
• Hinckley-Finlayson 10, Ogilvie 7
• Mille Lacs 3, Braham 1
• Sebeka 11, Pine River-Backus 2
GOLF • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • final round
At Goodrich G.C.
• Mahtomedi 676, White Bear Lake 689, Stillwater 755. Medalist: Lily Vincelli, Cretin-Derham Hall, 75-72-147.
lacrosse • BOYS
SECTION 2
Quarterfinal
• Eden Prairie 9, Orono 3
SECTION 4
Quarterfinals
• Hill-Murray 15, Mounds View 5
• Mahtomedi 12, Irondale 1
• Stillwater 18, Roseville 6
• White Bear Lake 15, Totino-Grace 8
lacrosse • GIRLS
SECTION 2
Quarterfinals
• Eden Prairie 21, SW Christian 4
• Orono 23, Chaska 21
SECTION 4
Quarterfinals
• Gentry Academy 19, Totino-Grace 0
• Mahtomedi 18, Hill-Murray 11
• Stillwater 16, Mounds View 2
• White Bear Lake 16, Roseville 4
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 3 championship
• Rosemount 10, East Ridge 5
CLASS 3A
Section 3
• Holy Angels 7, Two Rivers 1
Championship
• Holy Angels 6, Two Rivers 1
Section 5
• St. Francis 5, Becker 1
Championship
• Becker 7, St. Francis 5
track and field • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 5
• Mounds View 196, Champlin Park 151.25, Spring Lake Park 120, Osseo 116.25, Roseville 112.5, Irondale 110, Maple Grove 90, Park Center 12
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Tudee, Champlin Park, 10.92; Rausch, Maple Grove, 11.06.
• 200: Tudee 21.66; Hughes Jr., Irondale, 21.78.
• 400: Khadar, Osseo, 48.87; Stewart, Spring Lake Park, 49.76.
• 800: Sanvik, Osseo, 1:56.58; McArthur, Mounds View, 1:57.93.
• 1,600: McArthur 4:17.97; Mechura, Roseville, 4:18.22.
• 3,200: Mechura 9:20.43; Harrison-Michaels, Roseville, 9:39.71.
• 110 high hurdles: McPherson, Osseo, 15.34; Ononiwu, Spring Lake Park, 15.40.
• 300 hurdles: McPehrson 39.42; Ononiwu 39.87.
• 4x100 relay: Champlin Park 41.89; Irondale 42.80.
• 4x200 relay: Champlin Park 1:28.59; Mounds View 1:29.93.
• 4x400 relay: Mounds View 3:23.27; Champlin Park 3:25.03.
• 4x800 relay: Osseo 8:02.31; Champlin Park 8:08.41.
• High jump: Ononiwu 6-6; Bakare, Mounds View, 6-6; Nelson, Osseo, 6-4.
• Pole vault: Santiago, Spring Lake Park, 14-0; Walker, Mounds View, 12-10.
• Long jump: Hughes Jr. 24-11; Tutt, Champlin Park, 21-8½.
• Triple jump: Nelson 45-10½; Elliott, Mounds View, 45-5½; Ojulu, Irondale, 44-4¼.
• Shot put: Mandell, Irondale, 53-6¼; Chanthanavong, Spring Lake Park, 52-9.
• Discus: Mack, Irondale, 160-11; Erickson, Champlin Park, 158-8.
track and field • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 5
• Roseville 198.5, Mounds View 151, Maple Grove 142, Spring Lake Park 133.5, Champlin Park 103, Osseo 93, Park Center 63, Irondale 20
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Borsch, Maple Grove, 12.31; Horton, Champlin Park, 12.34.
• 200: Borsch 24.57; Saydee, Osseo, 25.95.
• 400: Borsch 53.47; Osonowo, Champlin Park, 58.87.
• 800: Watson, Maple Grove, 2:21.22; Kath, Mounds View, 2:21.29.
• 1,600: Isabel, Mounds View, 5:00.89; Hibbs, Champlin Park, 5:03.48.
• 3,200: Isabel 10:49.06; Ousdigian, Mounds View, 10:54.83.
• 100 hurdles: Marshall, Mounds View, 15.71; Moses, Park Center, 15.79.
• 300 hurdles: Woods, Park Center, 44.97; Brandt, Spring Lake Park, 45.11.
• 4x100 relay: Champlin Park 48.98; Roseville 49.18.
• 4x200 relay: Roseville 1:44.16; Mounds View 1:45.61.
• 4x400 relay: Roseville 4:01.08; Mounds View 4:02.21.
• 4x800 relay: Maple Grove 9:39.45; Mounds View 9:51.26.
• High jump: Horton 5-2; Ben, Park Center, 5-2.
• Pole vault: Wilson, Roseville, 11-7; Staut, Spring Lake Park, 11-4.
• Long jump: Apet, Roseville, 17-10¼; Wilson 17-9½; Addo, Roseville, 17-6¼.
• Triple jump: Watson, Osseo, 37-5½; Apet 36-8¾.
• Shot put: Stewart, Spring Lake Park, 40-10; Thomas, Osseo, 39-0½.
• Discus: Stewart 120-2; Sutch, Spring Lake Park, 112-11.
THURSDAY
BASeball
CLASS 2A
Section 7
• Proctor 16, Duluth Marshall 13
TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 2
• Minnetonka 219, Eden Prairie 187, Prior Lake 144, Chanhassen 87, Chaska 77, Waconia 69, Shakopee 66, Bloomington Jefferson 62
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Williams, Minnetonka, 10.96; Woods, Chanhassen, 11.20.
• 200: Williams 21.94; Marcinkevich, Prior Lake, 22.30.
• 400: Gross, Eden Prairie, 49.71; Krugerud, Waconia, 50.54.
• 800: Ulrich, Waconia, 1:57.31; Heimkes, Eden Prairie, 1:57.47.
• 1,600: Sutter, Chaska, 4:17.59; Westerlund, Minnetnka, 4:19.00.
• 3,200: Sutter 9:09.59; Westerlund 9:13.43; Lueth, Bloomington Jefferson, 9:16.15; Gilles, Minnetonka, 9:17.23.
• 110 high hurdles: Miller, Shakopee, 14.46; Kone, Eden Prairie, 15.21.
• 300 hurdles: Allred, Minnetonka, 39.91; Bloch, Eden Prairie, 40.04.
• 4x100 relay: Minnetonka 42.27; Prior Lake 42.54; Chanhassen 42.64.
• 4x200 relay: Eden Prairie 1:29.13; Shakopee 1:30.34.
• 4x400 relay: Eden Prairie 3:24.36; Minnetonka 3:26.23.
• 4x800 relay: Minnetonka 7:57.84; Eden Prairie 7:59.84.
• High jump: Jordan, Eden Prairie, 6-7; Bloch 6-3.
• Pole vault: Schmidt, Chaska, 13-1; Bloch 12-10.
• Long jump: Jordan, Eden Pririe, 23-0½; Poey, Minnetonka, 22-0; Williams 21-11.
• Triple jump: Jordan 48-4; Batchlor, Chanhassen, 43-7½.
• Shot put: Laughridge, Prior Lake, 56-6½; Smith, Minnetonka, 47-10¼.
• Discus: Anderson, Prior Lake, 160-3; Schiller, Bloomington Jefferson, 154-1.
Section 6
• Wayzata 211, Ediba 156.5, Mpls. Washburn 104, Hopkins 100.5, Armstrong 96, St. Louis Park 75.5, Cooper 64, Mpls. Southwest 56, Mpls. South 41.5
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Sanders, Cooper, 11.28; Birden, St. Louis Park, 11.33.
• 100 wheelchair: Allen, Wayzata, 20.13; Hedtke, Wayzata, 29.18.
• 200: Milkes, Wayzata, 22.40; Olu-Onanuga, Wayzata, 22.71.
• 200 wheelchair: Hedtke 1:02.15.
• 400: Eenigenburg, St. Louis Park, 50.74; Garcia Grafing, Mpls. Wasbhurn, 50.74.
• 800: McMillan, Wayzata, 1:58.06; Kissell, Wayzata, 1:58.30.
• 800 wheelchair: Allen 2:20.56.
• 1,600: Breker, Armstrong, 4:10.21; Jones, Mpls. Washburn, 4:10.47.
• 1,600 wheelchair: Allen 4:55.53.
• 3,200: Breker 8:54.43; Jones 8:59.41; Scott, Mpls. Southwest, 9:01.03.
• 110 high hurdles: Nelson, Wayzata, 15.41; Batala, Hopkins, 15.43.
• 300 hurdles: Stelzer, Mpls. South, 38.64; Hubbell, Edina, 39.38.
• 4x100 relay: Edina 43.53; Mpls. Washburn 43.96.
• 4x200 relay: Wayzata 1:29.45; Edina 1:29.91.
• 4x400 relay: Wayzata 3:25.60; Edina 3:26.48.
• 4x800 relay: Wayzata 8:01.20; Edina 8:02.45.
• High jump: Rasmussen, Edina, 6-3; Stewart-Scott, Mpls. South, 6-3.
• Pole vault: Hipps, Edina, 13-1; Wong, Wayzata, 11-10.
• Long jump: Batala 22-10; Sanders 21-10½; Cotton, Armstrong, 21-9.
• Triple jump: Batala 46-1; Presthus, Edina, 45-11; Smith, Edina, 44-6; Tangelson 44-1.
• Shot put: Wilson, Wayzata, 50-6½; Eaton, St. Louis Park, 49-4¾.
• Shot put wheelchair: Allen 17-8; Hedtke 17-3.
• Discus: Dols, Mpls. Washburn, 158-8; Simon, Wayzata, 148-10.
• Discus wheelchair: Hedtke 46-2.
TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 2
• Minnetonka 309, Prior Lake 140, Chanhassen 102.5, Shakopee 100.5, Eden Prairie 98, Bloomington Jefferson 68, Chaska 47, Waconia 44
State meet qualifiers
• 100: White, Prior Lake, 12.65; Giebel, Minnetonka, 13.03.
• 200: Kuku, Minnetonka, 25.94; Carr, Shakopee, 26.30.
• 400: Reinders, Prior Lake, 56.84; Kuku 56.95; Jordan, Eden Prairie, 57.14.
• 800: Ross, Chaska, 2:16.30; Graham, Minnetonka, 2:20.65.
• 1,600: Malec, Minnetonka, 4:58.66; Long, Chanhassen, 5:01.64.
• 3,200: Long, Chanhassen, 10:57.72; Lee, Bloomington Jefferson, 11:01.12.
• 100 hurdles: Kohler, Minnetonka, 14.58; Pajibo, Minnetonka, 15.02.
• 300 hurdles: Kohler 43.22; White 44.48.
• 4x100 relay: Minnetonka 48.36; Shakopee 49.66.
• 4x200 relay: Eden Prairie 1:43.82; Minnetonka 1:43.88.
• 4x400 relay: Minnetonka 3:58.25; Eden Prairie 4:03.30.
• 4x800 relay: Minnetonka 9:25.75; Prior Lake 9:40.63.
• High jump: Folken, Minnetonka, 5-6; DuBois, Shakopee, 5-5.
• Pole vault: Kaufman, Eden Prairie, 11-4; Sather, Chanhassen, 11-1.
• Long jump: Carr 18-0½; Hiller, Minnetonka, 17-7¼.
• Triple jump: Hiller 38-9; Kohler 36-11.
• Shot put: Pfeffer, Minnetonka, 35-7; Duncan, Prior Lake, 35-7.
• Discus: Duncan 140-8; McBeain, Shakopee, 109-4.
Section 6
• Wayzata 272, Edina 154.5, Hopkins 132, Armstrong 114, Mpls. Washburn 87, Mpls. Southwest 85.5, St. Louis Park 39, Mpls. South 21
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Henry, Mpls. Southwest, 12.75; Anderson, Mpls. Washburn, 12.77.
• 200: Vahhaji, Mpls. Southwest, 25.78; Anderson, Mpls. Washburn, 26.11.
• 400: Ruckett, Mpls. Washburn, 56.88; Bennett, Edina 57.35.
• 800: Anderson, Wayzata, 2:10.26; Weber, Wayzata, 2:12.34; Downin, Edina, 2:13.91.
• 1,600: Anderson, Wayzata, 4:52.44; Drevlow, Hopkins, 4:54.00.
• 3,200: Drevlow 10:44.69; Gullickson, Wayzata, 10:45.55; Mignone, Wayzata, 10:47.79; Osanai, Armstrong, 10:52.10.
• 110 high hurdles: Wanzek, Hopkins, 15.13; Faber, Edina, 15.92.
• 300 hurdles: Angerman, Mpls. Washburn, 46.15; Akinyele, Hopkins, 47.03.
• 4x100 relay: Wayzata 49.74; Mpls. Washburn 49.95.
• 4x200 relay: Wayzata 1:43.98; Edina 1:44.17.
• 4x400 relay: Wayzata 3:53.44; Edina 3:54.98.
• 4x800 relay: Wayzata 9:28.99; St. Louis Park 9:54.16.
• High jump: Kohrt, Wayzata, 5-4; Matysik, Edina, 5-3.
• Pole vault: Dale, Wayzata, 10-4; Speers, Hopkins, 10-1.
• Long jump: Kohrt 18-2¼; Anderson, Mpls. Washburn, 18-0¼; Henry 17-7¾; Wanzek 17-6½.
• Triple jump: Kohrt 37-8½; Wanzek 36-5½.
• Shot put: Kelzenberg, Wayzata, 37-4.5; Thurston, Armstrong, 36-1.
• Discus: Kelzenberg, 127-8; Thurston 125-10.
STATE TOURNEY
ADAPTED SOFTBALL
CI DIVISION
At Chanhassen
Games Friday
Quarterfinals
• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 12, White Bear Lake 2
• Dakota United 9, South Washington Co. 1
• New Prague 16, Osseo 1
• St. Cloud 10, Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee 9
Games Saturday
Consolation semifinals
• Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee vs. White Bear Lake, 9 am
• Osseo vs. South Wash. Co., 10:30 am
Semifinals
• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville vs. St. Cloud, noon
• Dakota United vs. New Prague, noon
Consolation final
• Consolation semi winners, 2 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 3:15 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 3:45 pm
PI DIVISION
At Chanhassen
Results Friday
Quarterfinals
• Anoka-Hennepin 18, Mpls. South 7
• Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 16, St. Paul Humboldt 3
• Rochester 10, Osseo 0
• Dakota United, bye.
Games Saturday
Consolation semifinals
• Osseo vs. St. Paul Humboldt, 9 am
• Mpls. South, bye.
Semifinals
• Anoka-Hennepin vs. Dakota United, 10:30 am
• Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka vs. Rochester, 10:30 am
Consolation final
• Mpls. South vs. TBD, noon
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 1:15 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 1:45 pm