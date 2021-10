FRIDAY

VOLLEYBALL

MOORHEAD TOURNAMENT

Pool A

• Duluth East def. Spring Lake Park, 25-21, 20-25, 15-8

• Moorhead def. Duluth East, 25-16, 25-23

• Moorhead def. Spring Lake Park, 27-25, 25-17

Pool B

• Eastview def. Osseo, 25-15, 25-19

• Eastview def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-19, 25-16

• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Osseo, 25-22, 26-24

Pool C

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Roseau, 25-16, 25-17

• Roseville def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-22, 25-21

• Roseau def. Roseville, 12-25, 25-17, 15-13

Pool D

• Nevis def. Totino-Grace, 25-20, 25-17

• Willmar def. Nevis, 25-14, 25-12

• Willmar def. Totino-Grace, 25-17, 25-17

STATE TOURNAMENT

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Team tournament

At Baseline Tennis Center

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

• Minnetonka vs. Simley, 8 am

• Elk River vs. Mounds View, 10 am

• Bemidji vs. Rochester Mayo, noon

• Blake vs. Maple Grove, 2 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm

Wednesday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Thursday • Singles

• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

Thursday • Doubles

• First round, 10 am; Consolation quarterfinals, noon; Quarterfinals, 2 pm

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

CLASS 1A

Team tournament

At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

• Fairmont vs. Morris Area/West Central Area, 8 am

• Breck vs. Rochester Lourdes, 10 am

• Litchfield vs. Pine City, noon

• Crookston vs. Providence Academy, 2 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm

Wednesday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Thursday • Singles

• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

Thursday • Doubles

• First round, 10 am; Consolation quarterfinals, noon; Quarterfinals, 2 pm

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am