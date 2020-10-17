FRIDAY
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 8
At Bemidji H.S.
• 1. Alexandria 30; 2. Willmar 65; 3. Rocori 95; 4. Sartell-St. Stephen 138; 5. Monticello 164; 6. Moorhead 181; 7. Bemidji 196; 8. Becker 209; 9. Brainerd 233; 10. Little Falls 258; 11. Fergus Falls 259; 12. Detroit Lakes 312; 13. Foley 326; 14. St. Cloud Tech 341; 15. St. Cloud Apollo 360.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• 1. Erin Eilers, Willmar, 18:50.6; 2. Aleah Miller, Alexandria, 18:54.2; 3. Lauren Eilers, Willmar, 19:18.1.
CLASS 1A
Section 1
At Northern Hills Golf Course, Rochester
• 1. Winona Cotter 68; 2. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 102; 3. Chatfield 121; 4. Stewartville 123; 5. Lake City 138; 6. RAACHE 149; 7. Rochester Lourdes 186; 8. Pine Island 221; 9. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 223; 10. Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland 255; 11. Lyle-Pacelli 263; 12. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 291; 13. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 330; 14. St. Charles 366; 15. Goodhue 372; 16. Kingsland 435; 17. Blooming Prairie 491.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• 1. Natasha Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo, 19:08.4; 2. Haylie Strum, Stewartville, 19:44.5; 3. Jacey Majerus, Lake City, 20:00.4.
Section 5
At Spring Brook Golf Course, Mora
• 1. (tie) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and St. Cloud Cathedral 81 (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted wins tiebreaker); 3. Spectrum 109; 4. Heritage Christian 122; 5. Rockford 128; 6. Maple Lake 168; 7. Annandale 186; 8. Providence Academy 228; 9. Hinckley-Finlayson 269; 10. (tie) Mayer Lutheran/Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity and Milaca 279; 12. North Lakes Academy 307; 13. Pine City 309; 14. Mora 327; 15. Northwest Nighthawks 363; 16. Parnassus Preparatory 400; 17. Watertown-Mayer 420; 18. Rush City 573.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• 1. Addison Hoof, Mayer Lutheran/Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 19:41.7; 2. Maddie LeSage, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 19:43.2; 3. Reese Hartl, Hinckley-Finlayson, 19:57.6.
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Brainerd 2, Osseo 1
VOLLEYBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
• PACT def. Eagle Ridge, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15
MINNESOTA
• Fargo Davies (N.D.) def. Moorhead, 25-23, 27-25, 25-19
THURSDAY
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
CLASS 1A
Section 3
At Luverne H.S.
• 1. Lac qui Parle Valley 24; 2. Mountain Lake Area 129; 3. Redwood Valley 132; 4. Canby 134; 5. Luverne 161; 6. Windom Area 164; 7. Jackson County Central 174; 8. Pipestone Area 192; 9. Ortonville 205; 10. Springfield 220; 11. Murray County Central 322; 12. Heron Lake-Okabena 343; 13. Adrian 386; 14. BOLD 410; 15. Southwest Minnesota Christian 418; 16. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 441; 17. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 454; 18. MACCRAY 484.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• 1. Jayson Peyerl, Redwood Valley High School, 16:45.62; 2. Ezekiel Sather, Lac qui Parle Valley, 16:53.81; 3. Darius Fenske, Lac qui Parle Valley, 17:10.57.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
CLASS 1A
Section 3
At Luverne H.S.
• 1. Luverne 40; 2. Murray County Central 49; 3. Canby 112; 4. BOLD 168; 5. Windom Area 171; 6. Redwood Valley 172; 7. Springfield 177; 8. Southwest Minnesota Christian 200; 9. Pipestone Area 217; 10. Wabasso 237; 11. Mountain Lake Area 251; 12. Lac qui Parle Valley 273; 13. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 324; 14. Adrian 404; 15. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 474; 16. Heron Lake-Okabena 486; 17. Yellow Medicine East 527.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• 1. Ashley Overgaauw, Murray County Central, 18:20.57; 2. Amanda Overgaauw, Murray County Central, 18:20.75; 3. Morgan Gehl, Murray County Central, 18:44.40.