Junior forward Maya Nnaji scored 26 points to lead Hopkins, ranked No.1 in Class 4A, to a 73-39 girls' basketball victory over fifth-ranked Eden Prairie on Friday.

Liv McGill added 18 points for Hopkins, which led 36-19 at halftime.

Nia Holloway paced Eden Prairie with 13 points.

Waconia 81, Chanhassen 69: Addy Salzer scored 20 points to help the Wildcats, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, rally for the victory. Ava Stier scored 16 and Audrey Swanson 14 points for Waconia, which trailed by three at halftime. Callin Hake scored 23 points and Madi Hicks 17 for Chanhassen, which led 35-32 at halftime.

St. Michael-Albertville 62, Wayzata 60: Kendal Cox scored 23 points to lead the visiting Knights past the Trojans. Emma Miller added 11 points for the Knights, who trailed 35-31 at halftime. Mara Braun scored 21 points and Jenna Johnson and Brynn Senden each scored 17 for Wayzata. The Knights are without guard Tessa Johnson, who is out for the season after suffering a broken leg in November.

Boys' basketball

Wayzata 99, St. Michael-Albertville 65: Camden Heide scored 26 points and Drew Berkland 22 to lead the Trojans past the host Knights. The Trojans led 55-31 at halftime.

Boys' hockey

Waconia 5, New Prague 4: Tyson Wiese scored twice in the final two minutes of the third period to complete his hat trick and lift the visiting Wildcats past the Trojans. Wiese's power-play goal with 1:59 remaining tied the game at 4-4. He scored the game-winning goal with 12 seconds remaining.

Girls' hockey

Blaine 1, Maple Grove 0: Sophomore goalie Hailey Hanson made 50 saves as the Bengals shut out the Crimson, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A. Blaine, which was outshot 50-14, got a second-period goal from Brielle Fussy.

Holy Family 9, Hutchinson 1: Kayla Woytcke had two goals and two assists to lead the Fire, ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, past the visiting Tigers. Maddy Helmstetter had a goal and four assists and Libby Kamp contributed a goal and three assists for Holy Family.

Noteworthy

Top recruit sidelined: Caledonia two-sport star Eli King, who has received multiple Division I scholarships in both football and basketball, will miss the basketball season after having knee surgery on Tuesday. King, a junior, has been offered a scholarship in both sports by the Gophers.

joel rippel