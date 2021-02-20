Reggie Lutz's goal with 48 seconds left in overtime enabled No. 3 Minnesota State Mankato to edge host Ferris State 5-4 on Friday night and remain unbeaten in the WCHA.

The Mavericks (14-2-1, 11-0 WCHA) tied the score at 4-all on Nathan Smith's goal with 14 seconds left in the second.

The Bulldogs (1-18-1, 0-12-1) had leads of 2-1 and 4-3.

Dryden McKay, one of the nation's top goalies, was replaced after giving up his fourth goal late in the second period. He stopped only six shots. Ryan Edquist, who came in for McKay, had one save the rest of the game.

Bemidji State 4, No. 18 Michigan Tech 1: Brad Johnson and Ethan Somoza scored 46 seconds apart midway through the third period for the Beavers (8-6-3, 3-3-1) to break open a tie game. Somoza then added a second goal with 4:05 left. Zach Driscoll made 47 saves for Bemidji State.

Big Ten

No. 5 Wisconsin 4 Notre Dame 2: Linus Weissbach scored two third-period goals, one at 8:18 to break the tie and an empty-netter in the last minute, as the Badgers (15-8, 13-6 Big Ten) rallied to beat the Fighting Irish (10-12-1, 8-10-1). Alex Steeves scored at 31 seconds and Graham Slaggert at 8:28 of the first period to put Notre Dame ahead 2-0. Wisconsin's Cole Caufield tied the game at 2-all on a power-play goal midway through the second period. It was his NCAA-leading 18th goal of the season.

Ohio State 3, No. 7 Michigan 2: Patrick Guzzo scored the winning goal early in the second period and Tommy Nappier made 32 saves as the host Buckeyes (6-14-1, 6-13) beat the Wolverines (11-8, 9-8). Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist for Michigan.

NCHC

No. 2 North Dakota 4, No. 9 Omaha 1: Jacob Bernard-Docker scored the first goal and had two assists as the Fighting Hawks (16-4-1 overall. NCHC) beat the visiting Mavericks (13-7-1). Adam Scheel had 24 saves for the win; Isaiah Saville stopped 37 shots for Omaha.