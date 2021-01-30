Brad Johnson and Owen Sillinger scored second-period goals as Bemidji State defeated No. 3-ranked Minnesota State Mankato 3-1 on Friday in nonconference men's hockey. The Mavericks (9-2-1) had won six in a row.

Johnson's goal for the Beavers (6-4-2), at 3 minutes, 3 seconds on a power play, broke a 1-all tie. Zach Driscoll made 35 stops for Bemidji State, backup MSU Mankato goalie Ryan Edquist had six.

Big Ten

No. 13 Wisconsin 6, Michigan State 0: Cole Caufield had two goals and his brother Brock one for the host Badgers (10-7, 8-5 Big Ten). Wisconsin outshot the Spartans (6-9-2, 5-9-1) 50-19.

Notre Dame 3, Penn State 2 (OT): The visiting Irish (8-9-1, 6-7-1 Big Ten) won on Spencer Stastney's goal at 4:06 of the extra period.

NCHC

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 2, Miami (Ohio) 1: Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin got his 400th collegiate win, all at UMD. His career record is 400-326-91 since the 2000-01 season, including 9-5-2 this season.

No. 2 North Dakota 6, No. 9 Omaha 2: Mark Senden scored the winning goal for host UND (13-3-1) midway through the second period.

News Services