Jay Keranen scored the winning goal at 12 minutes, 5 seconds of the third period as No. 8 Michigan edged No. 16 Notre Dame 3-1 on Friday night in men's college hockey. His goal broke a 1-all tie; Brendan Brisson got the third goal for the Wolverines (10-6, 8-6 Big Ten) four minutes later.

Alex Steeves had the lone Irish goal in the second period. Strauss Mann made 35 saves for Michigan, Dylan St. Cyr 32 for Notre Dame (7-8-1, 5-6-1).

Penn State 5, No. 12 Wisconsin 4: Connor McMenamin had a goal — an empty-netter which proved to be the winner — and four assists Aarne Talvitie had two goals and an assist as the visiting Nittany Lions (8-8, 6-8) edged the host Badgers 5-4. Defenseman Clayton Phillips, a former Gopher, also had a goal for PSU. Ty Pelton-Byce and Cole Caufield had third-period goals for Wisconsin (9-7, 7-5) that cut its deficit to one goal each time.

NCHC

No. 6 St. Cloud State 3, Miami (Ohio) 2: Zach Okabe's goal two minutes into the third period was the game-winner for the Huskies. Veeti Miettinen and Jami Krannila also scored for SCSU (10-6 overall/NCHC).

WCHA

Bemidji St. 3, No. 5 Bowling Green 1: Owen Sellinger scored an unassisted goal with 50 seconds left in the opening period and Alex Ierullo had a power-play goal at 5:50 of the third as the host Beavers (5-4-2) beat the Falcons (14-4) for the third time in four games.

Brendan Harris added an empty-netter for Bemidji State and Zach Driscoll made 32 saves; Eric Dop stopped 29 shots for Bowling Green.

The Beavers swept this series, which was considered nonconference.

News Services