Julian Napravnik and Wyatt Aamodt scored goals in the second period and Dryden McKay made 23 saves as No. 5 Minnesota State Mankato beat Lake Superior State 3-0 on Friday in a WCHA men's hockey game in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. McKay earned his third consecutive shutout.

Napravnik's goal came at 8 minutes, 28 seconds of the middle period on a power play. Nathan Smith added an empty-netter for the Mavericks (6-1-1, 3-0 WCHA) with a minute to play.

Big Ten

No. 9 Michigan 4, Ohio State 2: Brendan Brisson and Eric Ciccolini scored goals 2:22 apart in the middle of the third period to give the host Wolverines (7-6, 5-6 Big Ten) a 3-1 lead, and they added an empty-netter against the Buckeyes (4-8-1, 4-7).

Penn State 3, Michigan State 2 (OT): Alex Limoges' eighth goal of the season, 30 seconds into overtime, gave the Nittany Lions (6-7, 4-7) a home victory over the Spartans (5-6-2, 4-6-1). He also had two assists. Penn State's Connor MacEachern tied the score with 1:10 left in regulation on the power play.

NCHC

Western Michigan 6, No. 4 St. Cloud State 2: Josh Passolt, Ethan Frank and Paul Washe each scored a goal in a four-minute stretch of the third period as the visiting Broncos (4-8-3 NCHC and overall) pulled away from the Huskies (9-5). Sam Hentges and Kevin Fitzgerald each had a goal and an assist for St. Cloud State, which had won five of six.

