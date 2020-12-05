No. 1 North Dakota rallied to edge No. 4 Denver 4-3 in overtime Friday night in the NCHC pod in Omaha on Jordan Kawaguchi's goal at 1 minute, 17 seconds of the extra period.

Carter Savoie had two goals for the Pioneers, who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 early in the third.

Jack Sanderson had a power-play goal late in the second for UND, and teammates Ethan Frisch and Jasper Weatherby scored in the third.

No. 14 Wisconsin 3, No. 13 Ohio State 1: Freshman Cameron Rowe made 40 saves, including 17 in the third period, as the visiting Badgers got a Big Ten series split. The Caufield brothers, Cole and Brock, scored the Badgers' first two goals. Cole made it 1-0 at 5:42 of the opening period. Brock scored the eventual winner at 13:09 of the second on a power play.

No. 16 Notre Dame 5, No. 20 Arizona State 4: The host Irish rallied for three goals in the third period to edged the visiting Sun Devils. Nick Leivermann got the winning goal with five seconds left in regulation. Jake Pivonka and Solag Bakich scored for Notre Dame earlier in the period.

Note

The WCHA announced that the nonconference series between Minnesota State Mankato and Northern Michigan scheduled for Friday and Saturday of next week in Mankato has been canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests results within the Wildcats program.

News Services