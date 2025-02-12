The next time you don’t want to talk about politics, religion or the Vikings, consider sharing a few weather nuggets instead.
Douglas: Friday more likely to bring plowable snow
We may see five or six more subzero nights next week.
1. Earth is closer to the sun during our winter. The cooling effect is a result of Earth being tilted on its axis by 23 ½ degrees.
2. Do cars feel windchill? No. The wind chill formula calculates how fast wind will push warm air away from your skin. A strong wind will cool your engine block to the current air temperature faster, mind you. And most pets, including horses, feel windchill.
Did I mention we may enjoy three or four days of 30s the last week of February? A splash of milder, Pacific air is coming after a long spell of colder-than-normal weather. We may see five or six more subzero nights next week before the pattern mellows a notch or two.
We’ll see blue sky today, but models look a little more impressive for snow Friday, potentially plowable (3 inches or more), but the heaviest snow bands stay south and east over Wisconsin and Iowa, where another 8-12 inches snow may fall by Sunday. A very close call. But that doesn’t count, right?
