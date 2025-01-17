Mayor Jacob Frey could be called to testify in upcoming Feeding Our Future trial

A half dozen people were charged with using a nonprofit incorporated by Osman to fraudulently participate in the food program. Just days after Osman took his name off incorporation documents for a nonprofit called Stigma-Free International, it was used to open sites allegedly used to distribute free food to children all over the state, from Willmar to Mankato. Prosecutors say the nonprofit was reimbursed over $10 million, which was diverted for personal use.