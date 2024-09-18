Former Minneapolis Housing Authority board chair pleads guilty to wire fraud in Feeding Our Future case

An Edina man who chaired the board of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal wire fraud charges for his role in the Feeding Our Future nutrition program fraud scheme.
Sharmarke Issa admitted to his leading role in the scheme, which involved laundering federal aid to nutrition programs.
As part of his plea deal, Sharmarke Issa, 42, admitted to running entities that laundered federal funding as part of the scheme, including Wacan Restaurant LLC and the nonprofit titled Minnesota’s Somali Community.
Issa was responsible for $7.6 million of the alleged $50 million in fraud scheme money that the U.S. government says it lost, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Ebert read aloud in court to Issa. The defendant verbally confirmed the timeline and allegations in the plea deal.
Prior to the hearing in District Court in downtown Minneapolis, Issa’s attorney Thomas Brever said his client recognized that his conduct was wrong.
“He’s ready to take the consequences for what he did.,” Brever said. “After seeing the evidence in the other trial, he recognized there was a real likelihood of conviction.”
Issa was facing multiple other counts of wire fraud and money laundering that will be dismissed if he receives the plea deal. While maximum imprisonment for federal wire fraud can be 20 years, Issa will likely receive between two years and nine months and three years and five months of federal prison time.
The prison time would be followed by a probation period for up to three years, U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel said during the hearing.
Prosecutors have called this case, which so far has 70 defendants charged in Minnesota, one of the largest pandemic-era fraud cases in the United States. The defendants are charged with stealing $250 million from federal food programs that were reimbursing nonprofits, schools and day cares for feeding low-income children.
