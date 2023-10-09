First-term state Rep. Brion Curran of Vadnais Heights has been arrested on suspicion of third-degree driving while impaired in Chisago County, according to jail records.

The DFLer, 38, was listed as an inmate in the Chisago County jail Monday, but had yet to be formally charged.

A call to Curran's legislative office was not immediately returned. Curran represents District 36B in the northeastern Twin Cities metro that includes White Bear Lake, Gem Lake and Birchwood Village. The state website lists Curran's non-legislative career as social services.

Curran is the second DFLer and third legislator to be arrested on suspicion of a DWI this year.

State Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, pleaded guilty in Kanabec County to fourth-degree driving under the influence after he was pulled over July 7 by a state trooper just outside Mora.

His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.09%, above the legal limit of 0.08%. His plea agreement called for a 45-day jail sentence that would be set aside for two years, a $400 fine and other requirements including chemical health assessments and a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel.

In February, state Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, was arrested in the early morning hours for speeding a few miles from his home. His blood alcohol level was measured at .15%. He pleaded guilty in July.

He also reached a plea agreement requiring him to admit to fourth-degree driving while impaired in exchange for receiving a 90-day suspended jail sentence and two years' unsupervised probation. Grossell was also required to complete a chemical dependency evaluation and attending a victim impact panel arranged by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

His plea deal said he was receiving inpatient treatment at a Hazelden Betty Ford facility.