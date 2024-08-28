Food & Culture

Hot honey is a key ingredient in this blue ribbon-winning salsa recipe

The new State Fair contest rallies around Minnesota-grown tomatoes and takes off from there.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 28, 2024 at 3:00PM
Wayne Detzler's ribbon-winning fresh salsa features hot honey. (Provided)

A fresh new contest debuted at this year’s Minnesota State Fair.

The Bushel Boy Farms’ Fresh Salsa Recipe Rally is one of the fair’s special contests curated by the Blue Ribbon Group, and challenged cooks to combine its tomatoes, grown in Owatonna, Minn., with ingredients of their choosing to create a fresh salsa — and present it with their favorite chips for dipping.

Wayne Detzler of New Hope did just that and took first place. The contest dropoff and judging happen before the fair opens, with winners learning results on opening day.

The contest rules called for “tomato-forward, fresh-tasting and crowd-pleasing salsas.” Detzler used vine-on tomatoes and added homemade hot honey. (He says Mike’s brand is a good substitute if you don’t make your own.)

Detzler cuts his tomatoes first, then lets them drain while preparing the remaining ingredients. You’ll notice both white and red onions in the recipe, which adds color to the salsa, and Detzler uses Mexican oregano for its citrus elements.

Judges were impressed with the small and consistent dicing of the vegetables, making the fresh salsa easily scoopable.

Wayne wins $200 in local grocery store gift cards. The runners-up were Megan Sanders and Amy Ellenberger, both of St. Paul. Find more special contest winners at BlueRibbonGroup.net. Curious who won ribbons in the other baking and canning competitions this year? Find the list at mnstatefair.org/competitions.

Fresh Salsa

Makes 5 cups.

This recipe is the winner of the new Bushel Boy Farms’ Fresh Salsa Recipe Rally, from Wayne Detzler of New Hope.

  • 3 c. freshly chopped cored vine-on tomatoes
  • ½ c. finely diced white onion
  • ½ c. finely diced red onion
  • ½ c. chopped red bell pepper
  • ¼ c. minced fresh cilantro leaves (no stems)
  • 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice
  • 4 tsp. finely chopped fresh jalapeño pepper, including seeds
  • 2 tbsp. hot honey
  • ½ tsp. ground cumin
  • ½ tsp. dried Mexican oregano crushed
  • ½ tsp. minced garlic
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt, or to taste
  • ½ tsp. ground black pepper

Directions

Place the chopped tomatoes in a colander to allow excess tomato juice to drain for a few minutes while you’re preparing the onions, bell pepper and jalapeños. In a medium bowl, combine the chopped vegetables, hot honey, cumin, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate at least 6 hours or overnight before serving. Serve with tortilla chips; blue corn chips are a favorite.

about the writer

Nicole Hvidsten

Taste Editor

Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

