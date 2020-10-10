Men’s Final: 8 a.m. Sunday (Ch. 11)

(1) Novak Djokovic

• Needed five sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and reach his fifth title match at Roland Garros.

• Is now 32-10 in five-setters.

• Is 37-1 in 2020, with the only setback coming via a disqualification at the U.S. Open last month.

• Pursuing his second French Open title and his 18th Grand Slam title overall.

Nadal

• Is 29-26 all-time against his opponent Sunday.

(2) Rafael Nadal

• Has a chance to tie Roger Federer for the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

• Has won 12 French Open titles, including three in a row.

• Is 99-2 at the French Open, including a combined 25-0 in semifinals and finals. Last loss in Paris was to Djokovic in 2015.

• Is 9-6 against Djokovic in majors and 6-1 at the French Open.

• Has won all 15 sets he’s played over the past two weeks.

