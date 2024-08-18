French actor and heartthrob Alain Delon dies at 88

Delon had son Anthony in 1964 with his then-wife Nathalie Canovas, who played alongside him in Jean-Pierre Melville's ''The Samurai'' in 1967. He had two more children, Anouchka and Alain-Fabien, with a later companion, Rosalie van Breemen, with whom he produced a song and video clip in 1987. He was also widely believed to have been the father of Ari Boulogne, the son of German model and singer Nico, although he never publicly acknowledged paternity.