News & Politics

Season’s first frost or freeze could arrive in parts of Minnesota

A weekend warmup is on the way, with highs in the 70s.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 7, 2025 at 12:52PM
Mahtomedi, MN. 10/2/2003--The first frost of the year left the edges of these reeds and cat tails along County Rd. E with a coating of early morning icing.
Frost left the edges of these reeds and cattails along County Road E with a coating of early morning icing in Mahtomedi in 2003. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

This week’s shot of cold air could bring the first widespread freeze and frost advisories of the season as the mercury flirts with the freezing mark Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A freeze warning has been issued for north-central and northern Minnesota, where overnight temperatures could fall to 26 degrees. And a frost advisory will be in effect for counties stretching from Alexandria to St. Cloud to the metro counties of Anoka and Washington, the National Weather Service said.

“This is definitely the first widespread issuances of these” for the season, said Brennan Dettmann, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in the Twin Cities. “If you have plants outside, bring them in.”

Northerly winds are ushering in weather typical for early October, a stark change from the weekend, which saw highs reach over 90 degrees in the Twin Cities.

“Things can change quickly depending on where our air mass is coming from,” Dettmann said.

Allergy sufferers may be rooting for a freeze as temperatures drop into the 30s Wednesday morning in the Twin Cities. But things will become more summerlike as the week progresses. By Friday and Saturday, highs will reach into the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

The average high for this time of the year is in the 60s, which is right on par for the forecast highs for Tuesday and Wednesday, the Weather Service said.

By early next week, there are signs of a slight cool down again, Dettmann said.

But nothing too unusual for mid-October, he said.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

St. Paul

St. Paul bar patron unlikely to survive bouncer’s knockout punch, prosecutors allege

card image
Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The man, who was suffering from a “devastating brain bleed,” was taken to the hospital, according to the criminal complaint.

News & Politics

Season’s first frost or freeze could arrive in parts of Minnesota

Mahtomedi, MN. 10/2/2003--The first frost of the year left the edges of these reeds and cat tails along County Rd. E with a coating of early morning icing.

News & Politics

How a Rosemount woman turned a hat-making hobby into philanthropy

card image