Genesis Jazz Orchestra

This 17-member big band, established in 2018, takes the stage at Central Park Amphitheater. Led by saxophonist and director Conrad Miska, it will play a mix of contemporary jazz and updated standards by Gordon Goodwin, Matt Harris, Jeff Jarvis and others. (7 p.m. Wed. 2893 145th St. W., Rosemount. rosemountarts.com)

Canine Carnival

Doggies get their day with special activities for them and their owners. Fido can splash in the doggie pool, run through the catching-and-Frisbee area and make a paw print craft. (6-8:30 p.m. Wed. Painter Park, 620 W. 34th St., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)

Movie Nights at Target Field

Enjoy "Space Jam" outdoors as Michael Jordan teams up with Bugs and the gang to defeat a group of invading aliens in the 1996 live-action/animated sports comedy. (7 p.m. Thu. 335 N. 5th St., Mpls. mplsdowntown.com)

Classical Actors Ensemble

Bring a blanket and picnic for an outdoor evening with the Bard. Traveling to different parks in the metro area, the troupe performs Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing," directed by Joseph Papke. (7 p.m. Thu.-Sun. Free, advance registration requested. See website for locations. classicalactorsensemble.org)

Raedial Book Fair

Avoid the summer slide by immersing the family in literature. The day includes a drag queen reading hour, author talks and panel on the impact of social media. (11 a.m. Sat. Harriet Island Regional Park, 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul. raedialreads.com)

'Dance Around Minnesota'

After suspending shows for three years because of the pandemic, DanceCo Performance Company is back with an interactive outdoor family-friendly show. It goes on a Minnesota historical journey with Paul Bunyan and Babe. (10 & 11:30 a.m. Sat. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls. dancecomn.com)

Open Skate

It's warm outside so why not cool off with a few turns around the ice rink? All ages and skill levels are invited for an afternoon of exercise. (3:30-5 p.m. Sat. Highland Arena, 800 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul. ramseycounty.us)

July 4th celebration

Get into the red, white and blue spirit with six days of carnival fun at Lakeside Memorial Park in Forest Lake. Try your hand at bingo and dance to local bands. Independence Day opens with a parade at 10 a.m. and concludes with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. (5-10 p.m. Thu.; noon-midnight Fri.-Mon.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tue. 355 W. Broadway. ci.forest-lake.mn.us)

Free Family Fun Day

Join in an insect discovery, searching for caterpillars, spiders, beetles and grasshoppers. Catch the little critters to observe and then release back into the wild. (10 a.m. Mon. French Regional Park, Plymouth. threeriversparks.org)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.