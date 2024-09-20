Real Estate

Viral superstar 1960 Edina home inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright lists for $1.8M

Two big social media accounts with millions of followers have featured the midcentury modern home, attracting thousands of admirers.

By Alex Chhith

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 20, 2024 at 7:14PM
A Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home in Edina has been described as a "masterpiece" by one blog. (Open Gate Studio)

It has the complete look of a traditional midcentury modern home, from the large windows giving wide panoramic views of Lake Cornelia to the kitchen cabinets that have their original built-ins.

The Edina home has become an internet sensation, lauded for its architecture that is in the vein of Frank Lloyd Wright. Popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild, which features homes from around the country, recently posted photos of the house to its 2 million followers.

“We’ve never said this before but here’s a near perfect MCM in Edina, MN,” said the post. “Inspired by FLW (obviously) with a grand entry and maybe my fav thing is the mirror in the closet??? We didn’t know that was an option.”

Circa Old Homes, an account that curates historic houses on Facebook, called it a “modern masterpiece.” Already more than 100 people have toured the property, said listing agent Mel Emery. She said she hosted a tour with a building conservation group and people were in awe of the home’s character.

“I think people feel a lot of nostalgia when they see this house,” she said. ”A lot of people have memories of seeing homes with real wood paneling and watching TV shows, like ‘The Brady Bunch,’ that have this look.”

Because the four-bedroom, five-bath house was custom built in 1960, it exudes a midcentury modern vibe with lots of large windows that blend the indoors with nature, a minimalist design and clean, sleek lines seen throughout the interior and exterior, she said.

At 6,315 square feet, the home is also unusually large for a midcentury modern home. Other highlights include an elevator, an in-law suite in the basement and a large deck.

“Compared to other midcentury modern homes, this one is on a whole other caliber,” she said. “I’d describe it as a time capsule because of how original it is.”

Architectural splendor

Originally built by renowned architectural company Shifflet, Backstrom, Hutchison & Dickey, the home is on 0.7 acres of land with 105 feet of lakeshore. Builder Art Dickey is a renowned photographer who has a permanent art installation in Edina City Hall, Emery said. Dickey, a longtime resident, also designed several other prominent buildings in the city.

Throughout the home, there’s light wood paneling. The entry has original brick and stonework, including a carving of a compass on the floor. By the staircase, there are rectangular red, green and yellow windows that reflect different colors throughout the day.

One of the main level bathrooms has a large window with circular cutouts, giving it a Frank Lloyd Wright vibe. In a half bath, there’s original metallic wallpaper from the 1960s.

“It truly feels like you’re walking back in time going into that bathroom,” Emery said.

In the basement, there’s an old-school wet bar and a walk-out.

Since moving into the home in 1993, the homeowners have maintained the home while preserving its original architecture. When the pressure in the boiler went out in the house, contractors told the homeowners they’d have to break the home’s original foundation to repair it.

The couple decided not to fix it to preserve the home’s original structure and updated the home with new air-conditioning and furnace units with a ductless heating system.

More updates could be done that would make the place shine even more, Emery said. The elevator, which has a brass gate, has an outdated hydraulic system, and some of the stonework outside needs to be replaced.

Besides the architecture, the home is also about a mile from Southdale Center, with plenty of shops and grocery stores within walking distance. Centennial Lakes Park is just over a mile away.

“It’s in a prime location,” Emery said. “Everything is right there.”

Mel Emery (651-248-8457, mel@ewinggrouprealty.com) of Ewing Real Estate Group has the $1.8 million listing.

Alex Chhith

Reporter

Alex Chhith is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

