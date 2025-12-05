Frank Gehry, the most celebrated architect of his time, dies at 96

LOS ANGELES — Frank Gehry, who designed some of most imaginative buildings ever constructed and achieved a level of worldwide acclaim seldom afforded any architect, has died. He was 96.
Gehry died Friday in his home in Santa Monica after a brief respiratory illness, said Meaghan Lloyd, chief of staff at Gehry Partners LLP.
Gehry's fascination with modern pop art led to the creation of some of the most striking buildings ever constructed and brought him a measure of worldwide acclaim seldom afforded any architect.
Among his many masterpieces are the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain; The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Berlin's DZ Bank Building.
He also designed an expansion of Facebook's Northern California headquarters at the insistence of the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.
Gehry was awarded every major prize architecture has to offer, including the field's top honor, the Pritzker Prize, for what has been described as ''refreshingly original and totally American'' work.
Other honors include the Royal Institute of British Architects gold medal, the Americans for the Arts lifetime achievement award, and his native country's highest honor, the Companion of the Order of Canada.
Years after he stopped designing ordinary looking buildings, word surfaced in 2006 that the pedestrian Santa Monica mall project that had led to his career epiphany might be headed for the wrecking ball. Gehry admirers were aghast, but the man himself was amused.