The "Stranger Things" gang in Lenora Hills, Calif., is in danger — shots are being fired, and an agent is bleeding out. The camera switches abruptly to a view of an unknowing Argyle, played by Eduardo Franco, pulling up to a home as the catchy reggae hit "Pass the Dutchie" blares from his pizza delivery van.

As the group's wheelman who "smokes smelly plants," Argyle serves as comic relief in the Netflix show's most horrifying season, his lighthearted energy offsetting the dark forces bedeviling the gang.

"Argyle delivers pizzas, and he dwells in the psychedelics sometimes," Franco said in a recent interview. "That's the perfect combination: to always have hot and ready food, and a little tree."

As one of the most prominent cast additions in Season 4, Franco has carved out a role as the show's addled but reliably hilarious tension-release valve. But Argyle transcends the stoner-pal stereotype and adds a little heart to the story as well, primarily in the form of his sweet friendship with Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton).

Franco spoke from Biarritz, France, about his inspirations for the character and how the show has changed his life. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.

Q: What was it about Argyle's character that appealed to you?

A: I loved that I could hopefully bring a breath of fresh air to the chaos that ensues in the show. It tends to get crazy, and I was hoping I could serve as "let's laugh it off now, because I've been tense for the last 45 minutes."

Q: Did you take inspiration from any past cinematic potheads?

A: Sean Penn in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" is always in the back of my mind. My initial approach was to just completely be blown out of my mind all the time — as the character, not Eduardo the actor! I wanted Argyle to be completely clueless: When someone says "Oh my god, Argyle, we gotta get out of here!" I'll be like, "Huh?" But I know that for the sake of the energy and the adrenaline in the scenes, that wouldn't always work.

Q: What did Argyle's relationship with Jonathan bring to the show's dynamic?

A: Jonathan is in pain. I think they became instant friends because Jonathan needed a set of ears, and Argyle happened to be right there. Argyle's character is what we all wish we could be: completely judgment-free. He's there to have a good time with his bud, and to listen to Jonathan and help him out, no matter what he says.

Q: Is Argyle capable of handling whatever danger is coming his way?

A: I can't tell you anything, but geez, he's out of his mind for sure. Poor guy.

Q: How has joining an enormous global phenomenon like "Stranger Things" changed your life?

A: At the Season 4 premiere in New York, when we sat down to screen the first episode, I got mad emotional and started crying in my seat. I was glad it was dark and nobody could see anything. To be a part of something this massive was overwhelming, and I hope people can accept my character as a new guy in the show. I hope he does serve his purpose as a breath of fresh air from all the crazy madness.