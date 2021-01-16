Four juvenile robbery suspects were arrested early Saturday in Minneapolis after attempting to flee police.

According to police spokesman John Elder, officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery in the 3500 block of S. Stevens Avenue just before 4 a.m.

The victim described the suspects to police, and an officer working from an unmarked car on a robbery suppression detail spotted the suspect vehicle — which had been stolen in a carjacking — at a gas station in the 4500 block of S. Nicollet Avenue. Several squad cars responded and were able to block the suspect vehicle as it tried to flee, striking the cement barrier by the gas pumps in the process, Elder said in a news release.

Two suspects tried to flee on foot, but one was quickly apprehended. Two others in the car were also arrested at the scene. The fourth suspect was found hiding underneath a car in a nearby alley.

The victim of the robbery was able to identify the suspects, Elder said. A second robbery victim from earlier in the evening also identified a suspect from the group.

The four suspects, believed to be 16 and 17, were taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.