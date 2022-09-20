Four-star Totino-Grace guard Taison Chatman, the No. 1 basketball senior in Minnesota, announces his college decision Tuesday night.

Chatman will make his pick on 247Sports.com's YouTube channel at 7 p.m. CT.

As the 31st-ranked player in the 2023 class by 247sports.com, Chatman's five finalists are Ohio State, Kansas, Xavier, Virginia, and the Gophers. He took official visits to Ohio State, Kansas and Xavier, but the Buckeyes appear to be the favorite.

After leading Totino-Grace to the Class 3A state title in March, Chatman proved why he's the next big thing from Minnesota. He finished as one of the top scoring guards and playmakers on the Adidas AAU circuit playing for D1 Minnesota.

Kansas coach Bill Self, who won an NCAA title last season, showed up in the Twin Cities in April to offer Chatman a scholarship. But Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann and his staff made Chatman among their top targets after offering him in June.

The last No. 1 player from Minnesota to stay home to play for the Gophers was Amir Coffey in 2016. Last year, Cretin-Derham Hall's Tre Holloman signed with Michigan State. Minnehaha Academy sent back-to-back five-star prospects and future NBA draft picks to Gonzaga with Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren in 2019 and 2020.

The home state Gophers recruited Chatman heavily this summer, but they didn't get an official visit. Ben Johnson's pursuit of Chatman changed after receiving a commitment from four-star guard Cameron Christie, the No. 1 senior in Illinois.

Two of the top three basketball seniors in Minnesota will be off the board after Tuesday. Chatman's AAU teammate Boden Kapke, a 6-11 Holy Family center, committed to Butler.

But Lakeville North forward Nolan Winter, the No. 2 senior in the state, is expected to make his decision this fall between the Gophers and Wisconsin.