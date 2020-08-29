Minneapolis police were on the scene of a quadruple shooting in north Minneapolis Friday night.

The gunfire broke out about 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of Irving Avenue N., police said.

The city of Minneapolis remains under emergency powers related to unrest earlier this week, but there were no early indications that the shootings were related to those earlier events.

All four victims are men, according to police spokesman John Elder. Their conditions are not yet known, but Elder said in an e-mail that their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspects, who may have shot the victims from a car, fled the scene before police arrived, he said.

The incident occurred in the Jordan neighborhood near where 17-year-old Serenity Shief was shot and killed earlier this week.

Earlier Friday evening, police responded to the 2400 block of S. 1st Avenue on a report of a stabbing, Elder said. Officers found a man in critical condition who was taken to HCMC with critical injuries. A suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.